AirPods Pro 2 to Come With a New Design, Lossless Audio, and Charging Case With Speakers

Apple recently launched the AirPods 3 with a new design. It is now expected that the company is working on the second generation of AirPods Pro with support for Lossless audio and a new charging case with speakers. This will give the AirPods 2 a new selling point and something that Apple's Find My can take advantage of in case the earbuds are lost. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple to Launch AirPods Pro 2 in the Fourth Quarter With a New Design, Lossless Audio Support, and a Charging Case With Speakers

Popular Apple analyst Mong-Chi Kuo states in his notes to investors that second-generation AirPods Pro 2 will feature support for Lossless Audio and a charging case with speakers that can emit sound for location tracking purposes (via MacRumors). Kuo believes that the AirPods 2 will create a major selling point which will lead to increased demand. If the AirPods Pro 2 is in a charging case and lost, users will be able to trigger a sound to highlight its location.

MagSafe Charger, AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max Receive New Firmware Updates

Apple will potentially make use of the Find My mechanic to determine the location of the lost AirPods. Currently, users have the option to emit individual sounds from the AirPods inside the case. The news is in line with past leaks of the AirPods charging case. The case contained speaker holes that can be used to emit sound for tracking their location.

Other than this, Apple will also introduce Lossless Audio support for the forthcoming AirPods Pro 2. At this point, none of Apple's AirPods, including the AirPods Max, support Lossless audio. This is because the current AirPods play audio through Bluetooth that limits to the AAC codec. Henceforth, higher quality Apple Lossless Audio Codec files will be needed for the AirPods to directly enable a Lossless Listening experience. However, Apple could adopt an alternative solution. An Apple executive also stated that the AirPods needs more bandwidth than what Bluetooth provides.

Kuo also highlighted that the AirPods 2 will come with a new design and launch in the fifth quarter of this year. However, it was also previously coined that AirPods Pro 2 will arrive in the third quarter. In addition, Kuo also believes that Apple could still embed health monitoring features in the AirPods Pro 2.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your views on the subject? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.