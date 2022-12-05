AirPods Pro 2 Sales Boosted Apple’s Global Market Share for Wireless Earbuds, Which Is Now More Than Three-Times That of Samsung’s

Apple has asserted its dominance in the ‘True Wireless Stereo,’ or wireless earbuds for Q3 2022, thanks to the popularity of the newly launched AirPods Pro 2. Overall, Apple has a double-digit market share, whereas its closest competitor is Samsung, trailing behind with a share that is three times less.

AirPods Pro 2 Made up 20 Percent of All AirPods Shipments, but the Entire Market Declined 4 Percent Year-Over-Year

A new report published by Canalys states that Apple’s market share in the TWS category was 30.9 percent, with overall shipments standing at 23.8 million units for Q3 2022. The company’s AirPods Pro 2 made up 20 percent of those shipments, meaning 4.2 million units, which is impressive. The technology giant saw growth in both market share and shipments compared to Q3 2021, a feat that could not be replicated by its closest competitor Samsung.

Apple’s unrivaled position in this market is explained by the fact that despite Samsung holding the second position, it only has a 9.6 percent market share. In short, Apple has more than three times the market share that Samsung currently possesses, with the latter losing its annual growth by 12 percent compared to the same quarter a year ago. The Korean giant shipped 7.4 million units during this period.

Despite Apple’s success in the TWS market and with its AirPods Pro 2 being popular globally, the overall audio market declined 4 percent year-over-year to 113.6 million units. Fortunately, TWS was the sub-category to see some growth, with shipments increasing by 6 percent year-over-year to 76.9 million units. One reason why Apple has been able to swoop this market is likely the rock-solid software integration of its AirPods lineup with its other products.

Unlike regular wireless earbuds, Apple has custom chips running in its AirPods that seamlessly connect to an iPhone or iPad quickly, removing a layer of inconvenience completely. Additionally, the AirPods Pro 2 popularity likely has to do with its list of upgrades, coupled with how quickly online retailers have cut down on its price. Even now, the AirPods Pro 2 continue to be sold on places like Amazon for $199.99, which is below their MSRP.

Like the original AirPods Pro, the second-generation models launched at $249.99.

News Source: Canalys