Apple to Launch New Apple Watch SE and a ‘Rugged’ Model Alongside Series 8 in 2022

Apple is planning to revamp a major portion of its products in the coming year. We have already seen the launch of the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models but the company is not willing to stick its ground. We have previously heard that Apple is looking to launch a new entry-level MacBook Pro in 2022 as well as a redesigned iPad Pro with wireless charging capabilities. Now, we are hearing that the 2022 Apple Watch lineup will feature a new 'SE' model as well as a 'Rugged' model for sports alongside the Apple Watch 8 series. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Could Launch a New Apple Watch SE and a 'Rugged' Model for Sports Alongside the Series 8 in 2022

The news comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who shares in his Power On newsletter that Apple will launch a new model of Apple Watch SE and a Rugged variant for sports. The new models will launch alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 in 2022. The Apple Watch SE is a budget wearable from Apple that comes with most of the bells and whistles of the standard models. While the design is more or less the same, the lack of ECG functionality keeps it in the budget category. Moreover, not much has been shared related to the features of the SE model.

Other than the Apple Watch Series 8 and the SE variant, Apple is also considering a 'Rugged' model of the wearable. It will bolster enhanced durability for sports with 'ruggedized design which will have the capability to withstand scratches, dents, and falls. The company currently partners with Nike to offer sports enthusiasts with exclusive watch faces and more.

At this point, we are not sure how the Apple Watch SE and the 'Rugged' model will look like. However, taking past rumors into account by Jon Prosser, Apple could implement a flat-edged design that was presumed to arrive with the Series 7. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available.

