Display Analyst Suggests Apple Watch Series 8 Might Come in Three Size Options

Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 7 last month but details related to next year's Apple Watch Series 8 have started pouring in. According to a display analyst, the Apple Watch Series 8 will come in three different size options to choose from. At this point in time, the Apple Watch Series 7 comes in two sizes. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Might Introduce Three Size Options With the Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders went live a few days ago and users have already started receiving shipping notifications ahead of Friday's launch. Up until now, the Apple Watch was offered in two sizes. According to display analyst Ross Young people should not be surprised "if there are three sizes next year" for the Apple Watch Series 8.

Ross Young did not provide details on what sizes can we expect next year. Instead, he asked if users would like to see a "bigger display." The new addition would potentially be the biggest size as compared to the current models. This year, Apple slightly tweaked the size of the Apple Watch Series 7 and it comes in 41mm and 45mm options. Previously, the company offered 38mm, 40mm, 42, and 42mm options with bigger bezels.

Would you like to see a bigger display on Series 8 of the Apple Watch in 2022? — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 12, 2021

This is the first time that we have heard that Apple might introduce an even bigger Apple Watch alongside the current models. Since the news is young at this point, we are not sure how Apple would implement the change. It is interesting to see that news pertaining to the Apple Watch Series 8 has started pouring in while the Series 7 has not made it out yet.

Apple could also introduce a new "rugged" Apple Watch model in the future for customers with hardcore fitness routines. We will share more details on the Series 8 sizes as soon as we have further information. This is all for now, folks. Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.