Apple Watch Series 7 Production Issues Resolved and Will be Released This Month

The Apple Watch Series 7 will be introduced with a new flat-edged design later this month as production issues have been resolved. It was previously covered that Series 7 is running into production issues due to its complex redesign. Moreover, it was posed that the production could delay and so could the launch. Now, it is reported that the production is back on track and Apple will release the Apple Watch Series 7 later this month.

Apple Watch Series 7 Production Back on Track and Will be Released Alongside the iPhone 13 Series

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated in his investor notes that Apple Watch Series 7 features a "dramatic change in design." Moreover, he also cites that Apple has resolved production issues associated with the new design (via MacRumors). The wearable will enter mass production in mid to late September. Initially, the Apple Watch Series 7 faced display sensitivity and blinking issues which are now resolved as the company worked closely with the suppliers.

Due to the adoption of many new panel-related production processes for the first time, the Apple Watch 7 panel module encountered reliability issues during the risk-ramp phase before Jabil started mass production, mainly including blinking panel and touch insensitivity. This complicated production issue may be related to LGD, Jabil, or Young Poong.

Due to the production issues, it was previously suggested that the Apple Watch Series 7 launch would be delayed. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated that Apple would announce the wearable alongside the iPhone 13 but launch it at a later date. If everything goes according to the company's plan, we might see the Apple Watch Series 7 launch sooner rather than later.

As mentioned earlier, the Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to arrive with a new flat-edged design and a larger display. The wearable will arrive in 41mm and 45mm display options with exclusive watch faces. The wearable will be upgraded internally as well with a faster processor and improved battery life. Ming-Chi Kuo also shares details on the 2022 Apple Watch which is now expected to feature a body temperature measurement sensor to detect fever and other illnesses. We will share more details on the wearables soon as we have further information on the subject.

Apple has already sent out event invites to members of the press and the event is scheduled to take place on September 14. We will be covering the event extensively, so be sure to stick around. What are your thoughts on the scenario? Let us know in the comments.