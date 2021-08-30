Stunning Apple Watch Series 7 Renders Gives us a Peak at the Final Design

August is almost over and we are expecting the company to announce the iPhone 13 series along with the iPad mini 6 and the Apple Watch Series 7. Over the past few years, Apple seems to be streamlining the design of its products, offering a design with flat edges. The iPad Pro series saw a shift in design in 2018 while the iPhone 12 models were the first to come with a boxier design. Now, the company is changing the look and feel of the Apple Watch with its upcoming model. Check out the renders below to see a realistic preview of the Apple Watch Series 7.

Beautiful Apple Watch Series 7 Renders Based on Leaks Are Closest to the Real Deal

We previously saw a clone of the Apple Watch Series 7 and to be fair, it lacks the attention to detail that Apple is famously known for. Nonetheless, it appears that cheaper iterations of the wearable are already in production and selling in the market. The new and stunning renders are created by Phone Arena which aims to give us a realistic view of the Apple Watch Series 7.

The Apple Watch Series 7 renders show flat sides and display. Potentially, this gave Apple more room to play around and increase the display size of the wearable. It was previously reported that the Apple Watch Series 7 will come in two new sizes - 41mm and 45mm. What this means is that if the company is not increasing the overall size of the wearable, the bezels will be trimmed to fit a bigger screen. However, if you are upgrading from Series 6, it was noted that existing bands would still be compatible with Series 7.

Other than this, Apple will also launch the Apple Watch Series 7 with new and exclusive watch faces. This is due to the fact that a larger display size gave Apple room to experiment and design watch faces that are compatible with more screen real estate compared to previous models. Check out the beautiful renders of the Apple Watch Series 7.

Other than this, the upcoming iPhone and iPad models are also expected to come with a bigger display. We are expecting Apple to redesign the iPad mini 6 with Touch ID in the Power button and slimmed-down bezels. In addition, the iPad mini 6 will arrive in a boatload of new color options, similar to what we have seen with the iPad Air 4.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you planning to upgrade from the Apple Watch Series 6 to Series 7 based on the design from renders? Let us know in the comments.