iPhone 13, ‘mini,’ ‘Pro,’ ‘Max’ Names to Be Used by Apple for 2021

Even though multiple reports mentioned the iPhone 13 name, some information coming out of the woodwork suggested that Apple could use iPhone 12S instead since the upcoming lineup served more as an iterative update. However, fresh details claim that the technology giant is expected to stick with the number '13' and the names used to differentiate last year's iPhone 12 line.

New iPhone 13 Lineup Expected to Launch in the Third Week of September

Citing sources close to Apple’s plans, coupled with supply chain checks, Apple is expected to name the upcoming series the iPhone 13. Before the end of 2020, it was reported that the company would unveil four new models in the coming year, with all four of them sporting the same display size and design as the iPhone 12 series. With Apple sticking with the same screen sizes, it is not a surprise that it will name the forthcoming devices the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Series to Feature Reverse Wireless Charging All Thanks to ‘Slightly Larger’ Coils

The majority of the differences between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 will be found on the inside, so it is surprising why Apple will not siding with the iPhone 12S naming scheme as it usually has. If you recall, the ‘S’ letter is assigned to those iPhone models that are treated as an iterative update over the previous generation lineup. Perhaps the only notable design change at the front is all iPhone 13 models sporting a smaller notch.

At the back, we expect the ‘Pro’ models to house a bigger camera setup than the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, but that is about the only cosmetic differences we could hope to see. Assuming you want to see a major shift in Apple’s plans, we suggest waiting for the iPhone 14 family in 2022, where the company is said to cancel the ‘mini’ version, introduce only bigger screen variants, with a chance of launching some models with a punch-hole-style display.

If you currently own any iPhone 12 model, is there a possibility of upgrading to any direct iPhone 13 successor? Share your thoughts down in the comments.

