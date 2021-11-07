Apple Will Use 3nm Chips in 2023 Macs With Four Dies to Bolster Up to 40 Cores

Apple recently launched its most powerful chips in its Mac lineup - the M1 Pro and M1 Max. While the new 2021 MacBook Pro models have taken the internet by storm, Apple does not seem to rest when it comes to enhancing and improving its products. A new report has been shared today that sheds light on Apple's plans for its silicon chips. The forthcoming chips will succeed the current M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Mac chips. The current chips are manufactured by Apple's partner TSMC and are based on the 5nm process. It is now being stated that future Apple chips will use a 3nm process with up to 40 cores. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

2023 Macs Will Feature 3nm Chips With Four Dies to Support Up to 40 Cores

The Information's Wayne Ma allegedly shared details on Apple's 3nm chips which will feature up to 40 cores. The report claims that Apple and its chipmaking partner TSMC will manufacture the next generation of chips using an enhanced version of the 5nm process. In addition, the new chips will contain two dies which will allow the manufacturer to add more cores. Reportedly, these chips will be housed in Apple's next MacBook Pro models and Mac desktops.

However, a much bigger step forward is coming with the third generation of Apple silicon as the processors will be based on TSMC's 3nm process. In addition, the 3nm chips will have up to four dies. What this means is that the chips would have the capacity to add up to 40 computing cores. In comparison, the M1 chip features 8 cores, M1 Pro features 10 cores, and the M1 Max chip houses 1- CPU cores. In addition, Apple's high-end Mac Pro can be configured with a Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores.

According to the report, Apple and TSMC will be able to manufacture their 3nm chips by 2023 and the process will be used in Macs as well as iPhones. According to the report, the third-gen chips are codenamed Palma, Ibiza, and Lobos. Moreover, another chip is also said to be in the works which will power the MacBook Air. The high-end chips will be part of the MacBook Pro models. As for the Mac Pro, the report says that it will use a version of the M1 Max with two dies for more cores. In comparison, Intel's Alder Lake chips have also appeared in benchmarks which you can check out.

