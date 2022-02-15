Original MacBook Pro ‘Notch’ Leaker Suggests M2 MacBook Pro Will Launch Next Month

We have previously covered that Apple is planning to launch a brand-new MacBook Pro model with a design similar to the recently released 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. However, a new leak suggests that Apple will launch the new M2 MacBook Pro with the same design next month. The machine will feature minimal design variation with a 13-inch display instead of a 14-inch. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Source That Leaked the 'Notch' on Last Year's MacBook Pro Suggests That Apple Will Launch the 13-Inch M2 MacBook Pro Next Month

The leak comes from a reliable source close to Apple's supply chain, suggesting that Apple will launch the M2 MacBook Pro with the same design as the current mode (via MacRumors)l. It will also feature a Touch Bar, unlike the new MacBook Pro models and it will launch next month at its Spring event. Moreover, it will also ditch the 120Hz ProMotion display as well as the notch. We have previously heard that the M2 MacBook Pro will launch with a new design with a notch but not the ProMotion display.

The M2 chip in the upcoming MacBook Pro will feature the same number of cores as the M1 chip but up to 10 graphics cores and enhanced performance. We have to take note that the same source leaked the notch last year for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. While it was a completely new leak right before Apple's fall event, it turned out to be true. Henceforth, the latest leak could potentially turn out to be true as well. Nonetheless, we will wait for Apple to give us the final word.

We have previously heard that Apple will release the M2 MacBook Pro enclosed in a design similar to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models sometime later this year. At this point, we are expecting Apple to launch the MacBook Air at its Spring event which is rumored to take place on March 8.

This is all there is to it, folks. Do you think Apple will announce the M2 MacBook Pro next month? Share your views with us in the comments.