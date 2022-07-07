Menu
Omar Sohail
Jul 7, 2022
Apple Watch ‘Extreme Sports’ Edition Slated to Arrive Later This Year With Larger Display, Rugged Casing, More, Could Be New Series 8 Variant

An ‘Extreme Sports’ version of the upcoming Apple Watch could arrive later this year, according to the latest report, and with it, a bevy of notable upgrades. Most importantly, this smartwatch will be more durable than any other Apple Watch model launched previously.

Display Resolution and Size Details of the Apple Watch ‘Extreme Sports’ Edition Also Shared

This Apple Watch ‘Extreme Sports’ could be another version of the Apple Watch Series 8, though the latest Bloomberg report from Mark Gurman does not specify this. However, on previous occasions, it has been reported that three variations of the next-generation Apple Watch will arrive later this year. The lineup will include a regular version, an affordable SE model, and a rugged edition.

Related StoryUzair Ghani
Beta 3 of watchOS 9, macOS Ventura, tvOS 16 Released – Download Now

This rugged edition could be renamed ‘Extreme Sports,’ but the official name is unavailable to us right now. This model will reportedly have a 7 percent increased screen area compared to the 45mm version of the Apple Watch Series 7, along with a resolution of 502 x 410. Previously, we reported that the Apple Watch Series 8 will have a 50.5mm display size, but it is unconfirmed if the same screen size will be used on the rugged variant.

In terms of features, the new Apple Watch will tout improved impact resistance and protection thanks to a new metal casing that is stronger than aluminum. The display will be more shatter-resistant, and the larger screen area means a bigger battery will likely be found underneath the hood. The Apple Watch Series 8 is said to arrive in three sizes, so it is possible the ‘Extreme Sports’ edition could be sold in the same sizes.

As far as hardware and sensors go, the new Apple Watch series is said to feature the same SoC that powered the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 6, though it is said to feature a new name, the S8. Fortunately, the upcoming family could arrive with a body temperature sensor to measure metrics like fever, but only if Apple’s internal tests are passed.

These upgrades suggest that the new Apple Watch Series 8 may also tout better water resistance when submerged, but we will have more details for you during the official announcement later this year.

News Source: Bloomberg

