iPhone 14 Models to Come With a Version of A15 Bionic Chip With Improved Performance

Apple will potentially host an event in September to announce the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models alongside the new Apple Watch Series 8 models. This time around, we are expecting the company to bring various changes to the iPhone 14 lineup. Moreover, the company is also creating a wider gap between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. We have previously reported that the standard iPhone 14 models will stick to the A15 Bionic chip while the 'Pro' models will jump to the A16 Bionic. However, we are now hearing that the iPhone 14's A15 Bionic chip will still boast performance gains compared to the current version. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

A15 Bionic Chip on iPhone 14 Models to Features Improved Performance Compared to iPhone 13 Models

It was suggested by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in March that only the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature the new A16 Bionic chip. The standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will stick to Apple's 15 Bionic chip. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also agreed that the stand iPhone 14 models are "likely to stick to the A15 from last year or a variant of it." The latest suggests that the upcoming A15 Bionic chip will feature enhanced performance compared to the current iPhone 13 models, according to ShrimpApplePro.

With that said, Apple is moving away from its strategy to house the same chip in the entire lineup. For instance, the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max featured the A15 Bionic chip. While the design will be more or less the same, the iPhone 14 models will "still have some overall performance boost over the iPhone 13 series." The enhanced performance is potentially due to internal design shift, a new cellular modem, and other changes.

The performance gains could also be due to the increased 6GB of RAM compared to the iPhone 13's 4GB of RAM. In addition, the new modem is also expected to consume less power, have a smaller footprint, and offer enhanced performance. These changes would allow the iPhone 14's performance to improve against the current iPhone 13 models.

Apple appears to be creating a wider gap between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. The latter is expected to come with improved camera hardware, a dual-cutout display, an A16 Bionic chip, and much more.

This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. Do you think Apple's move will have an impact on the sale of the iPhone 14 models? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.