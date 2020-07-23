Apple Stops Signing iOS 13.5.1, Downgrade From iOS 13.6 No Longer Possible

Apple released iOS 13.6 last week and now, the company has stopped signing iOS 13.5.1. What this means is that you can no longer downgrade to iOS 13.5.1 from the current latest iOS 13.6. While average users might not have much to do with Apple no signing a specific iOS firmware, it does pose a threat to the jailbreak community as exploits are patched whereby killing their status.

Apple is No longer Signing iOS 13.5.1 - Downgrade No Longer Possible From iOS 13.6, But You Don't Have to Worry!

This time around, jailbreak users shouldn't be worried about anything as well. This is due to the fact that currently there are no jailbreak tools like Checkra1n and Unc0ver that support iOS 13.5.1 jailbreak. Henceforth, most users will not find a reason to downgrade to iOS 13.5.1 From iOS 13.6.

iOS 13.6 is a major update that brings several improvements to Apple News, Car Key support, and more. Apple released iOS 13.5.1 shortly after it released iOS 13.5, fixing the 0-day exploit that gave room to Unc0ver jailbreak. If your device currently rests on iOS 13.5, we wouldn't recommend you to update to iOS 13.6 as it would kill your jailbreak status. Moreover, since you can't downgrade to iOS 13.5 anymore, it's better to ignore the latest updates until a stable jailbreak is released for iOS 13.6.

Most jailbreak developers and teams are working to discover exploits in iOS 14 for a potential jailbreak. We have previously seen Checkra1n demonstrating iOS 14 jailbreak, teasing Cydia but there is no word if they are willing to release it to the public as of now, Moreover, since iOS 14 is still young, there are bound to be numerous hurdles in the way.

If you own an iPhone X or older model, you can use the Checkra1n jailbreak tool that makes use of a hardware-based exploit. This means that your device can be jailbroken regardless of whatever iOS build it is running. Also, check out the extensive list of jailbreak tweaks.