Checkra1n Jailbreak for iOS 13.2.3 Released for iPhone and iPad – Download

If your iPhone and iPad is running the latest iOS 13.2.3 and you want to jailbreak, you can now do so. That's right, Checkra1n jailbreak for iOS 13.2.3 has been released and you can download and install it right now on your compatible devices. Checkra1n Jailbreak based on the checkm8 exploit is now updated to support iOS 13.2.3 and has been released to the public. Let's dive in to see some more details on the tool and what changes can we expect.

Checkra1n Jailbreak for iOS 13.2.3 Released - Download Now!

Do take note that the Checkra1n jailbreak for iOS 13.2.3 v0.9.6 is still in beta. Previously, the tool was available up to iOS 13.2.2, so users on the latest build can now jailbreak their device. Checkra1n jailbreak supports older devices that stretch as far back as the iPhone 5s with firmware iOS 12.3.

Downgrade iOS 13.2.3 to iOS 13.2.2 for Checkra1n Jailbreak on iPhone, iPad

Apple cannot patch the vulnerability on devices running the A5 to A11 chips. This is due to the checkm8 exploit is based on bootrom which executes before the device initiates the operating system. With the latest Checkra1n jailbreak for iOS 13.2.3, the team has taken into account all the changes implemented in the firmware. Other than this, the build also comes with support for the iPad Air 2, iPad 5th-generation, iPad Pro 1st-generation. Check out the entire changelog below.

Bug fixes -Fixes support for the iPad 6th Generation

-Fixes an issue where A7 devices would report an error code on success

-Fixes an issue where jailbreak app icons would show up on the boot after using loader’s “Restore System” functionality

-Makes the loader app more resilient to errors occurring after a long uptime

-Fixes an issue where Loader and Cydia would fail with a no internet connection message on Chinese iPhones

-Fixes an issue where the the iPad Pro Smart Keyboard would disconnect

-Fixes an issue where fast charging did not work Other changes -Add support for jailbreaking Apple TVs from within the same app

-Added support for the iPad 5th Generation, iPad Air 2nd Generation the iPad Pro 1st Generation

-Added support for iOS 13.2.3

-Re-engineered the command line interface from the ground up

-Drastically improved loader’s speed

-Restructured loaderd and friends into separate launch daemons to survive userland reboot and removed insult from daemon name

-Export kernel base and other useful things for developers (see jbctl for details)

Again, be sure to note that the Checkra1n jailbreak for iOS 13.2.3 is still in its beta phase and you should not install it on your primary device. Lastly, if you have deliberately or accidentally updated to the latest build you can still use the Checkra1n jailbreak tool for iOS 13.2.3. You can download the latest Checkra1n Jailbreak for iOS 13.2.3 from the team's official website.

This is all for now, folks. What are your thoughts on the subject? Sound off in the comments, we would love to hear it from you.