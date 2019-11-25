Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad Air 3, iPad 7 Discounted to $99.99 for Black Friday 2019 [$59 Off]

Complement your iPad Air or 10.2-inch iPad 7 with a brand new Smart Keyboard accessory from Apple for just $99.99 today.

Black Friday 2019 Offers the Apple Smart Keyboard Accessory for iPad Air 3 and 10.2-inch iPad for Just $99.99

You can slap any Bluetooth keyboard to the 10.2-inch iPad or iPad Air 3, but it just won't have that 'Apple feel' to it. Sure, the Smart Keyboard is the way to go, but the retail price is near highway robbery if you are asking us. $159 for a keyboard? That's insane. How about $99.99 for Black Friday 2019? Sounds more reasonable I must say.

Essentially, this is the same Smart Keyboard which Apple was selling for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and since the 10.2-inch iPad and iPad Air 3 have the exact same dimensions, therefore Apple saw it fit to keep on selling the same thing till this date. And it's a wonderful accessory if you want a keyboard with your iPad at all times. Why? Because it attaches to the iPad using the Smart Connector, meaning that it draws power straight from the iPad, which in turn means you will be typing as long as your iPad has juice.

I suggest picking up the accessory right now if you are planning to do a lot of typing on your iPad.

Buy Smart Keyboard for iPad (7th Generation) and iPad Air (3rd Generation) - US English - Was $159, now just $99.99

We have a lot of deals which you must check out: