Another Analyst Believes That an Apple Silicon MacBook With Potentially an M2 Chipset Could Be Unveiled at WWDC 2021

Where Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives earlier predicted that both the 14-inch and 16-inch Apple Silicon MacBook Pro models would be unveiled at WWDC 2021, one Morgan Stanley analyst believes that at least one model might be showcased at next week’s presentation sporting the next-generation M2 chipset.

New Apple Silicon MacBook Pro Models Might See an Unveiling at WWDC 2021, but They Might Not Be Shipped to Customers Until Much Later

According to Katy Huberty’s research note spotted by MacRumors, Apple could likely announce one new MacBook model at WWDC 2021.

Redesigned MacBook Pro With mini-LED Will Not Enter Mass Production Until Late 2021

“In the last 12 months, Apple has introduced not only new Macs (MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13", and the Mac Mini) with M1, but also a high end 12.9" iPad Pro with the M1 chip. We expect this momentum to continue into WWDC 2021, and based on our checks, we believe it's likely Apple launches a new MacBook featuring in-house designed silicon.”

She predicts that there is potential for this model to feature the M2 chipset and believes that shipments to customers will begin in the second half of 2021. Huberty has not specified if the 14-inch or the 16-inch version will be released, but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes that both of these will be unveiled later this year. Leakster Jon Prosser also shares the same opinion as Huberty though he appears more confident in his approach as he can confirm that a new MacBook Pro model is coming at the keynote.

As much as we would love to see the new M2 chipset and redesigned MacBook Pro models unveiled at WWDC 2021, a consistent number of reports state otherwise. For one thing, due to mini-LED production issues, mass production of the new MacBook Pro models will not start until late 2021. With Apple’s supply chain unable to meet demand, even the M1 iPad Pro with a mini-LED has been pushed back as far as delivery times go.

Then again, it is possible for Apple to unveil the new MacBook Pro models during WWDC 2021 and make them available to purchase later this year. We do not have confirmation of the company’s plans, so we will update our readers accordingly. It would be best if you also remembered to check out the following links since they provide a detailed explanation of the internal specifications and which ports to expect from the redesigned machines.

News Source: MacRumors