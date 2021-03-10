Apple Silicon iMac Could Launch at Any Time, but Might Not Be Announced on March 23

In case you need reminding, Apple could hold some online announcements on March 23, where the company unveils a slew of products. Unfortunately, one tipster believes that the Apple Silicon iMac is not going to be a part of that announcement, and not because the California-based giant is having trouble in the mass production phase. In fact, the same tipster states that the new iMac models are ready and could launch at any time.

Other Apple Products Like the iPad Pro, AirPods 3, and More Are Ready but Will Not Necessarily Get Unveiled on March 23

Jon Prosser is back with another update on the Apple Silicon iMac through his YouTube channel, FrontPageTech. He claims that many Apple products are ready, but they may not get unveiled on March 23. Given below are the products that he believes are ready.

AirTags

iPad Pro

Apple TV 6

AirPods 3

Apple Silicon iMac

It is likely Apple will not unveil all these products in a single announcement and will want to spread these launches over the course of the year. This will help maintain interest in the company’s activities, allowing consumers to mark their calendars on what Apple could, or could not showcase for the remaining nine months of 2021. Coming back to the iMac, a different tipster mentioned previously that Apple’s upcoming ‘all in one’ lineup has been delayed. According to his sources, we should expect the new models in October.

There are lots of things to look forward to from the new iMac. Firstly, we are finally expected to see a change in the design, as the new machines are said to offer an iPad Pro-like aesthetic, such as slimmer bezels and flatter edges. Second, the performance. We thought the M1 chip running in the latest Mac models was impressive, but we absolutely cannot wait to see how the custom silicon running in the Apple Silicon iMac will perform.

The only problem is, it is not confirmed what chip will deliver that performance. One report states that the Apple Silicon iMac will feature a desktop-class A14T silicon, one that is made using TSMC’s 5nm technology. Another report claims Apple is developing the M2 chipset. In any case, we will update our readers as soon as we catch wind of any change. For the time being, do check out the latest episode of FrontPageTech below and let us know down in the comments which Apple product you want to see on March 23.

