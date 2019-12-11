Apple Shares Mac Pro Tutorial Videos and Support Documents on Adding RAM, MPX Modules More

The new 2019 Mac Pro is now available for purchase and Apple has started sharing details on how users can make the most of it. To be precise, the company has started sharing Mac Pro tutorial videos and support documents on how users can add RAM and MPX modules. The machine is designed for professional users and at times more power is required, users can add the necessary bits to the mix. Let's dive in to see some more details on the scenario.

New 2019 Mac Pro Tutorial Videos and Support Documents Show How to Upgrade RAM, MPX Module, More

Apple shared two new 2019 Mac Pro tutorial videos which provide instructions for users on how to add upgrade RAM and graphics through a new MPX module. The modular design allows the Mac Pro to be future-proof as components are upgradeable and can be swapped out.

Apple Teaches Users How To Take Stunning Shots With The iPhone 7

The 2019 Mac Pro RAM upgrade can be done by lifting the aluminum housing or casing and then opening up the DIMM cover, opening the DIMM ejectors and pulling out existing or old RAM. then you can align the DIMMs of the new RAM into the optimal openings and then gently push it in. Check out the video tutorial below for more details.

If you want to install the new MPX module, lift the aluminum housing, use a screwdriver to loosen the screws of the MPX base and then remove the clamp plates. Unlock the MPX base and then slide the new module in. See the video below for more details on the matter.

Apart from the Mac Pro tutorial videos, Apple has also shared the support document which highlights the parts of the machine that can be upgraded. The list of parts includes the memory, Apple I/O card, SSD, memory, power supply, and wheels.

Apple's Mac Pro and the new Pro Display XDR is available for purchase at a price of $5,999 and $4,999, respectively. There will be more to the story, so be sure to stick around.

This is all for now, folks. What are your thoughts on the 2019 Mac Pro tutorial videos? Let us know in the comments.