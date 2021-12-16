M1 Max MacBook Pro is Three Times Faster Than 2019 Mac Pro in ProRes Benchmark Test

Apple's new M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models initiated a ripple in the laptop market, offering enhanced performance and battery life in a single blow. Moreover, details on Apple's latest Silicon are still pouring in, praising how efficient and blazing fast the new machines are. It is not wise to compare the 2021 MacBook Pro models with Windows PC because both are running different platforms. Henceforth, if we compare it with an older Mac, we can estimate how powerful the machines really are. Seemingly, an M1 Max ProRes benchmark test has emerged that aims to show ProRes video exports on the new MacBook Pro against the 2019 Mac Pro. Scroll down to see more details on the result.

Even With an Afterburner Card in the 2019 Mac Pro, the M1 Max MacBook Pro Is Still Twice as Fast in ProRes benchmark Test

The M1 Max ProRes benchmark test on the new 2021 MacBook Pro against the 2019 Mac Pro reveals that the new MacBook Pro exports ProRes video three times faster. According to Macworld, even after fitting an Afterburner card, the M1 Max MacBook Pro is still twice as fast as the 2019 Mac Pro.

27-inch iMac Pro With M1 Max Chip and mini-LED Display to Launch in Spring 2022

To reach the highest echelon of ProRes performance on the 2019 Mac Pro, you need the 28-core Intel Xeon W CPU paired with the Afterburner card to accelerate playback and decoding of ProRes. Two beefy GPUs can only help, too–with advanced color grading. All of this comes at a very high cost, of course. The M1 Max in the MacBook Pro includes two each of ProRes encoders and decoders, far outperforming the single decoder found in the MacPro’s Afterburner card. The benchmarks demonstrate how serious Apple is about its ProRes performance. It surpassed the top-spec 2019 Mac Pro single-handedly due to the decoders and encoders found in M1 Max. Not only that, but it will also greatly improve the playback performance of multi-stream 8K content. Color grading generally benefits, too, with noise reduction and stabilization in Final Cut Pro being fast. This was traditionally the realm of ultra-powered workstations or the Mac Pro with expensive GPUs, but the ProRes implementation levels the playing field and dramatically lowers the cost of entry.

If you are unfamiliar, the benchmark test between the M1 Max MacBook Pro and the 2019 Mac Pro shows the time required to export a five-minute ProRes RAW video to ProRes 422HQ. This is how long the machines took to accomplish the task.

2021 M1 Max MacBook Pro took 76 seconds.

2019 Mac Pro took 233 seconds.

2019 Mac Pro with Afterburner card took 153 seconds.

This is not the first time that we are hearing details on the performance of the M1 Max MacBook Pro. The impressive Lightroom benchmarks also praise Apple's latest chip in the redesigned MacBook Pro models. This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the tests as soon as further information is available.

