Apple’s September 15 Event Said to Be Reserved for iPad and Apple Watch Models, Not iPhones

The plot has certainly thickened, and while Apple has announced an event for September 15, it doesn’t look like the technology giant has plans to announce the iPhone 12 lineup. Instead, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman is under the belief that the event will be held together for the unveiling of new iPad and Apple Watch models only.

Just Earlier, There Were Talks of the iPhone 12 Lineup Getting Delayed

According to Gurman, Apple won’t be announcing the new iPhone 12 models until October, meaning that the event that will be held in just a week will be meant for the new Apple Watch and iPad models. There have been multiple reports stating that the iPhone 12 lineup will be delayed due to a number of reasons. A recent report stated that due to the production of the SLP logic boards starting late for the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, these two models are expected to arrive late.

iOS 14 Releasing this Month; tvOS 14, macOS Big Sur, watchOS 7 Later

Even though Apple is expected to ship 68 million iPhone 12 units this year, that figure could have been higher if certain elements like the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t in play. It also looks like some mmWave 5G-ready iPhone 12 models will be delayed for this year, meaning that shipments are going to be extremely tight so it’s unlikely that everyone wanting to get their hands on the fastest wireless transmission courtesy of 5G networks will be able to brag about those speeds in the near future.

I am told Apple won’t announce the iPhone until October. This is for the iPad and Apple Watch in all likelihood. https://t.co/pw1oVXVoaL — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 8, 2020

Then again, there is lots of look forward to for the September 15 event too, starting with the iPad and Apple Watch models, not to mention the release of iOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 7, and macOS Big Sur, which have been in beta testing since June. If that didn’t satisfy you, then perhaps we’ll also see the unveiling of Apple’s Tile-like AirTags, the ARM-powered MacBook, and other launches, and we’ll be here to provide you with timely updates on the matter, so stay tuned.

News Source: Twitter (Mark Gurman)