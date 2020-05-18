Apple Releases tvOS 13.4.5 and watchOS 6.2.5 Golden Master Build to Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release the GM build of tvOS 13.4.5 and watchOS 6.2.5 to developers for testing purposes. The latest tvOS build arrives two weeks after the fourth beta was seeded to developers and watchOS build arrives a week after. Take note that this is the Golden Master build which means it is more or less the same build that you will be getting as the final release. If you're a developer, you can download the latest build on your supported devices right now from the Apple Developer Center.

Apple Releases GM Builds of tvOS 13.4.5 and watchOSS 6.2.5 to Developers for Testing Purposes

Starting off with tvOS 13.4.5 GM, it is designed for the fourth and fifth generation of the Apple TV models. It can be downloaded onto your Apple TV through a profile that you can install using Xcode. As for what it brings is pretty minor in contrast to other GM builds from Apple. This is mainly because tvOS updates are typically minor in what they bring to the table. With that said, it focuses on but fixes and performance enhancements rather than new front-facing features.

Apple Releases Beta 1 of watchOS 6.2.5 to Developers for Testing Purposes

The issuance of a GM build is a solid indication that the final release is nearing in for the public. watchOS 6.2.5 GM can be downloaded on your Apple Watch using a dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Simply navigate to General > Software Update. Make sure that your Apple Watch has above 50 percent of battery life, it also needs to be plugged into a charger and make sure that it is in the range of your iPhone.

Unlike tvOS 13.4.5 GM, watchOS 6.2.5 brings ECG functionality and irregular heart rhythm notifications to Saudi Arabia. watchOS 6.2.5 will also bring new Pride-themed watch faces which you can match with Apple's recently announced Apple Watch bands. Other than this, there will also be several under the hood bug fixes and performance enhancements for smoother user experience. Apple has also released iOS 13.5 GM to developers, do check that out as well.

That's all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the latest tvSO 13.4.5 and watchOS 6.2.5 GM builds? Are you willing to give ot a swing? Let us know in the comments.