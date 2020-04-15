Apple Releases Beta 2 of iOS 13.4.5, watchOS 6.2.5, tvOS 13.4.5 to Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release the second beta of iOS 13.4.5, tvOS 13.4.5 and watchOS 6.2.5 to developers for testing purposes. If you're a developer and want to try out the new beta builds, you can do so through the Apple Developer Center. if you're not a developer, you can enroll in Apple's Developer Program and then download the latest builds.

Apple Seeds Beta 2 of iOS 13.4.5, tvOS 13.4.5 and watchOS 6.2.5 to Developers for Testing Purposes

Starting off with iOS 13.4.5 and iPadOS 13.4.5, the second beta can be downloaded on your compatible devices from the Apple Developer Center. Make sure that a configuration profile is installed from the Developer Center or via over the air mechanism. The update seems to focus on bug fixes and performance enhancements that were not addressed in the previous beta build.

watchOS 6.2.5 beta 2 can be downloaded on your Apple Watch using the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Simply, navigate to General > Settings and you're good to go. Take note that your Apple Watch must have50 percent of battery and plugged in. Also, make sure it is in the range of your iPhone. Much like iOS 13.4.5, watchOS 6.2.5 also includes bug fixes and performance enhancements.

Lastly, tvOS 13.4.5 beta 2 has also been released alongside the iOS 13.4.5 beta update. If you're interested in trying it out for yourself, tvOS 13.4.5 can be downloaded on the fourth and fifth generation of Apple TV models. If you're interested in trying it out for yourself, the beta 2 is available to download using a profile that's installed using Xcode. tvOS updates are usually minor in scale and we suspect the new update will bring little to no major additions to the table.

While it's too early to ask what's new in the latest beta build of iOS 13.4.5 and others, but we will leave it to developers to tinker with the releases. We will let you guys know as soon as something new is discovered.

