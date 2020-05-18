Apple Releases iOS 13.5 GM With Exposure Notification API and Faster Face ID Unlock

Apple has released iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 GM builds to developers, with exposure notification API, faster Face ID unlock, tweaks to FaceTime video tiles, emergency services update and more. The update is now available for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch as over-the-air update, as well as from Apple Developer Center.

iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 GM

iOS 13.5 had initially released as iOS 13.4.5 beta, but when Exposure Notifications API was announced, an SDK update was required, which meant that the version number also had to be updated.

Apple has included the initial version of its Exposure Notifications API in this update, which will be utilized by apps developed by health authorities to enable COVID-19 contact tracing. The update also included speedier unlock if you are wearing a mask while using a device with Face ID. Passcode field now opens up much faster when a mask is detected on the user.

As usage for FaceTime has grown exponentially during COVID-19 pandemic, Apple has also introduced an option that allows users to disable automatic tile resizing during FaceTime group calls. Apple has also added an option to allow automatic health data and Medical ID sharing with emergency services when an emergency contact number is dialed.

Lastly, Apple has also included a fix for Mail app related security issue.

iOS 13.5 GM Release notes

Here are the complete release notes from Apple for the new GM update.

iOS 13.5 speeds up access to the passcode field on devices with Face ID when you are wearing a face mask and introduces the Exposure Notification API to support COVID-19 contact tracing apps from public health authorities. This update also introduces an option to control automatic prominence of video tiles on Group FaceTime calls and includes bug fixes and other improvements. Face ID and Passcode Simplified unlock process for devices with Face ID when you are wearing a face mask

Passcode field automatically presented after swiping up from the bottom of the Lock screen when you are wearing a face mask

Also works when authenticating with the App Store, Apple Books, Apple Pay, iTunes, and other apps that support signing in with Face ID Exposure Notification Exposure Notification API to support COVID-19 contact tracing apps from public health authorities FaceTime Option to control automatic prominence on Group FaceTime calls so video tiles do not change size when a participant speaks Emergency Services Option to automatically share health and other essential information from your Medical ID with emergency services when you place an emergency call (US only) This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. Fixes an issue where users may see a black screen when trying to play streaming video from some websites

Addresses an issue in the share sheet where suggestions and actions may not load

Resolves security issues, including some that could lead to unexpected memory corruption or stability issues with the Mail app Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Download iOS 13.5 GM

If you already had iOS 13.5 beta installed on your iPhone or iPad, simply go to Settings > General > Software Update to download the new build. If you do not have the beta installed, you can download the GM build from Apple Developer website.

Alternatively, you can wait for a few days as Apple will be releasing the final build to all users soon.