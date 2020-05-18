Apple Adds Two New Pride Sports Bands and Nike Edition for Apple Watch

Today Apple has seen fit to announce two new Pride-themed Sport Bands for the Apple Watch which includes the Sport Band as well as Nike Sport Band. The bands come in both 40mm and 44mm sizes and both variants are available starting today at select Apple Store locations and apple.com. If you're interested, you can get your hands on the new watch bands right now.

Apple Releases Two New Pride Watch Sports Bands and Nike Sports Bands for the Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is probably the best smartwatch you can buy right now. Moreover, there is very little competition from Android as well. In addition to this, it provides enhanced health-related features, more versatility and it is also available in more colors and styles.

If you're looking to get the Pride bands for your Apple Watch, they can also be paired with the new matching Pride watch faces which will be available to all users with the release of watchOS 6.2.5. Currently, watchOS 6.2.5 rests in the beta phase and will be released soon.

Through combined efforts, Apple and Nike are supporting advocacy organizations worldwide for LGBTQ, which includes PFLAG. GLSEN. The Trevor Projector, Gender Spectrum, The National Center for Transgender Equality, and ILGA World, that brings together more than 1,500 members organizations in more than150 countries and regions.

Last year, Apple debuted the Pride-themed Nylon Sport Loop for the Apple Watch. Again, if you're interested in getting it for your wearable, simply navigate to apple.com. You can also get it through select Apple Store locations.

With the dedicated Pride watch faces, the new watch bands will definitely look great on your Apple Watch. That's all for now, folks. Are you interested in getting the Pride Sports Band and Nike Sport Band for your Apple Watch? Share your views with us in the comments section below.