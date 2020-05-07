Apple Releases Support Advise For AirPods Pro Users Experiencing Audio Crackiling and Noise Cancellation Issues

In the past few months, some AirPods Pro users have complained about the reduced noise cancellation and audio crackling. The issues took center stage after the release of the firmware version 2B588 in November of last year. According to the latest, Apple has addressed the issues in two support documents that we will talk about later on. The support documents provide users with troubleshooting advice. Here's what the company wants you to do.

Apple's Advises AirPods Pro Users Experiencing Noise Cancellation and Audio Crackling

For noise cancellation issues, the first thing you have to make sure that you have the latest firmware version installed on your connected iPhone, iPad, iPad Touch, or Mac. In addition to this, Apple recently released the new firmware update 2D15 for the AirPods Pro. The update should install automatically once the earbuds are connected to an Apple device for a specific period of time.

Apple Releases AirPods Pro Firmware 2D15

Other than the update, Apple also guides users to place the AirPods Pro in your ears and make sure you have enabled the active noise cancellation feature. Apple says to clean the mesh situated on the top portion of the AirPods Pro if the noise cancellation is not working as it should be. This is due to the fact the mesh can get blocked by debris and earwax build up.

The crackling sound, on the other hand, receives its own set of guidelines. First, Apple says that you must install the latest software update version 2D15 which was released yesterday. It will be installed automatically once the AirPods are connected to the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, or the Mac. Apple also recommends that you try different apps to see if any particular app is causing the issue.

I actually compared AirPods Pro running firmware 2C54 vs. 2D15 by putting one in each ear and there’s no difference in noise cancellation whatsoever. — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) May 5, 2020

Take note that even after the 2D15 firmware update, some users are still experiencing issues with noise cancellation. Moreover, some users are noticing further degradation. Let us know on the comments how the update has worked out for you.