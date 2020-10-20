Apple Releases HomePod 14.1 Software With Support for HomePod Mini, Intercom, Much More
Apple has seen fit to release iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 to the general public with major improvements and enhancements. For one, the new build will be more stable, packed with new features, and contribute to eliminating bugs and issues. Apart from that, Apple has also seeded HomePod 14.1 Software that brings support for the recently announced HomePod Mini, the new Intercom feature, and much more.
To install the latest HomePod 14.1 Software, you can install it manually through the Home app. However, the HomePod software is installed automatically on the smart speaker. As mentioned earlier, HomePod 14.1 Software adds a boatload of new additions and improvements to the mix of features. Let's dive in to see the entire changelog.
Software version 14.1 includes support for HomePod mini and new Siri and Intercom features. This update also includes bug fixes and improvements.
HomePod mini
- Setup and automatically transfer your Apple ID, Apple Music, Siri and Wi-Fi settings to HomePod mini
Siri
- Siri suggestions appear in Maps when you ask HomePod for information about a location
- Web search requests to HomePod can be sent from HomePod to your iPhone
- Siri can now stop alarms, timers, and media across HomePod speakers
- Voice recognition support for Podcasts for multiple users in the home
Intercom
- Ask HomePod to make announcements to other HomePod speakers throughout your home
- Intercom to all HomePod speakers
- Intercom to a HomePod in a specific room or zone
Other improvements and fixes
- Add music to your alarms and wake up to your personal song, playlist, or radio station from Apple Music
- Fixes an issue where stereo pairs can sometimes play out of sync
- Improves reliability when using Siri to control multiple speakers
- Optimizes Siri performance
Starting off with the main additions, HoemPod 14.1 software adds support for HomePod Mini - Apple's recently announced budget HomePod. If you're getting it, you will be able to transfer your Apple Music, Apple ID, and other settings. Other than this, there are a plethora of Siri improvements part of the mix as well. You will experience better search results, better Siri suggestions on Maps, the ability to maneuver alarms, and much more.
Another major feature is Intercom which will allow the HomePod to make announcements to other HomePod speakers in your Home. You can use the feature with all HoemPod speakers in your home or specific ones in rooms. The new HomePod 14.1 Software update also brings several other additions to the table as well, like the ability to add music to your alarms.
In terms of performance, the update adds optimizations for Siri performance, improvements when controlling other speakers through Siri and it also fixes an issue in which speakers connected to play stereo sound would be out of sync.
That's all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the HomePod 14.1 Software as soon as we hear it. Also, check out what's new in iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1. Did you update yours yet? Let us know in the comments.
