Apple Releases HomePod 14.1 Software With Support for HomePod Mini, Intercom, Much More

Apple has seen fit to release iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 to the general public with major improvements and enhancements. For one, the new build will be more stable, packed with new features, and contribute to eliminating bugs and issues. Apart from that, Apple has also seeded HomePod 14.1 Software that brings support for the recently announced HomePod Mini, the new Intercom feature, and much more.

Apple Rolls Out HomePod 14.1 Software With HomePod Mini, Intercom Support, Fixes Stereo Bug and More

To install the latest HomePod 14.1 Software, you can install it manually through the Home app. However, the HomePod software is installed automatically on the smart speaker. As mentioned earlier, HomePod 14.1 Software adds a boatload of new additions and improvements to the mix of features. Let's dive in to see the entire changelog.

Starting off with the main additions, HoemPod 14.1 software adds support for HomePod Mini - Apple's recently announced budget HomePod. If you're getting it, you will be able to transfer your Apple Music, Apple ID, and other settings. Other than this, there are a plethora of Siri improvements part of the mix as well. You will experience better search results, better Siri suggestions on Maps, the ability to maneuver alarms, and much more.

Another major feature is Intercom which will allow the HomePod to make announcements to other HomePod speakers in your Home. You can use the feature with all HoemPod speakers in your home or specific ones in rooms. The new HomePod 14.1 Software update also brings several other additions to the table as well, like the ability to add music to your alarms.

In terms of performance, the update adds optimizations for Siri performance, improvements when controlling other speakers through Siri and it also fixes an issue in which speakers connected to play stereo sound would be out of sync.

That's all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the HomePod 14.1 Software as soon as we hear it. Also, check out what's new in iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1. Did you update yours yet? Let us know in the comments.