iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 Final Download Now Available for iPhone, iPad
Full and final iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 updates for iPhone and iPad are now available for download. You can grab the IPSW file from here.
iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 Updates Released by Apple, Here's Everything that is New
Apple's first major revision to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 is here for all iPhone and iPad users. Unlike the point update iOS 14.0.1 / iPadOS 14.0.1 released before, this one packs a handful of new features and changes. Before we talk about them, let's have a quick look at the entire changelog for the update.
iOS 14.1 Changelog
iOS 14.1 includes improvements and bug fixes for your iPhone.
Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in Photos for iPhone 8 and later
Addresses an issue where some widgets, folders, and icons were showing up in reduced size on the Home Screen
Addresses an issue where dragging widgets on the Home Screen could remove apps from folders
Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias
Fixes an issue that could prevent incoming calls from displaying region information
Fixes an issue on some devices where selecting zoomed display mode and an alphanumeric passcode could result in the Lock Screen emergency call button overlapping with the text input box
Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist
Fixes an issue that could prevent zeroes from appearing in Calculator
Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution could temporarily be reduced at the start of playback
Fixes an issue that prevented setting up a family member’s Apple Watch for some users
Resolves an issue where the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app
Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable
Improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points
Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:
https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
iPadOS 14.1 Changelog
iPadOS 14.1 includes improvements and bug fixes for your iPad.
Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in Photos for iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (2nd generation) and later, iPad Pro 11‑inch, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Air (3rd generation) and later, and iPad mini (5th generation)
Addresses an issue where some widgets, folders, and icons were showing up in reduced size on the Home Screen
Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias
Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist
Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution could temporarily be reduced at the start of playback
Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable
Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
Rather than just patching a couple of bugs and tweaking performance, Apple has gone a mile ahead and thrown in a bunch of new features that makes the overall iPhone and iPad experience a great one.
As ever, this update is available to all compatible devices, and you can go ahead and download it all onto your device immediately.
Over the Air Download
Yes, you can download the latest update for your iPhone and iPad over the air, as usual. Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network, make sure you have 50% or more battery life available and then follow the steps outlined below:
- Launch Settings
- Navigate to General > Software Update
- This page may take a while to refresh, once it does, tap on Download and Update
For more details, you can always refer to our guide:
Clean Install
It's super easy to clean install the latest update. Make sure you have everything backed up, first and foremost. Follow our guide posted below for complete details:
Download iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 IPSW Files
- iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS
- iPhone 11, iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8, iPhone 7
- iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus
- 2020 iPhone SE 2
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPod touch seventh-generation
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (fourth-generation)
- 11-inch iPad Pro (second-generation)
- 11-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro (third-generation)
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro (second-generation)
- iPad 5, iPad 6
- iPad mini 5, iPad Air 3
- 10.2-inch iPad 7 and iPad 8
- iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro (first-generation)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (first-generation)
It is recommended that everyone should download this update right away.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 349.99
USD 696.84
USD 699
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter