iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 Final Download Now Available for iPhone, iPad

Full and final iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 updates for iPhone and iPad are now available for download. You can grab the IPSW file from here.

iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 Updates Released by Apple, Here's Everything that is New

Apple's first major revision to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 is here for all iPhone and iPad users. Unlike the point update iOS 14.0.1 / iPadOS 14.0.1 released before, this one packs a handful of new features and changes. Before we talk about them, let's have a quick look at the entire changelog for the update.

Ten Airline Crew Members Were Charged for Smuggling iPhones, iPads, and More Worth $50 Million

iOS 14.1 Changelog

iOS 14.1 includes improvements and bug fixes for your iPhone.

Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in Photos for iPhone 8 and later

Addresses an issue where some widgets, folders, and icons were showing up in reduced size on the Home Screen

Addresses an issue where dragging widgets on the Home Screen could remove apps from folders

Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias

Fixes an issue that could prevent incoming calls from displaying region information

Fixes an issue on some devices where selecting zoomed display mode and an alphanumeric passcode could result in the Lock Screen emergency call button overlapping with the text input box

Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist

Fixes an issue that could prevent zeroes from appearing in Calculator

Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution could temporarily be reduced at the start of playback

Fixes an issue that prevented setting up a family member’s Apple Watch for some users

Resolves an issue where the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app

Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable

Improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

iPadOS 14.1 Changelog

iPadOS 14.1 includes improvements and bug fixes for your iPad.

Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in Photos for iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (2nd generation) and later, iPad Pro 11‑inch, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Air (3rd generation) and later, and iPad mini (5th generation)

Addresses an issue where some widgets, folders, and icons were showing up in reduced size on the Home Screen

Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias

Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist

Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution could temporarily be reduced at the start of playback

Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Rather than just patching a couple of bugs and tweaking performance, Apple has gone a mile ahead and thrown in a bunch of new features that makes the overall iPhone and iPad experience a great one.

As ever, this update is available to all compatible devices, and you can go ahead and download it all onto your device immediately.

Over the Air Download

Yes, you can download the latest update for your iPhone and iPad over the air, as usual. Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network, make sure you have 50% or more battery life available and then follow the steps outlined below:

Launch Settings

Navigate to General > Software Update

This page may take a while to refresh, once it does, tap on Download and Update

For more details, you can always refer to our guide:

Clean Install

It's super easy to clean install the latest update. Make sure you have everything backed up, first and foremost. Follow our guide posted below for complete details:

Download iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 IPSW Files

It is recommended that everyone should download this update right away.