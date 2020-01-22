Apple Releases Beta 3 of iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, watchOS 6.1.2, tvOS 13.3.1 to Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release the third developer beta of its upcoming iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, watchOS 6.1.2, and tvOS 13.3.1 to developers for testing purposes. If you're a developer and want to try out the latest developer beta for yourself, you can install it on your compatible device right now. The beta builds arrive a week after the second developer beta was released. Let's dive in to see some more details on the beta build and what it has to offer.

Apple Seeds Beta 3 of iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, watchOS 6.1.2, and tvOS 13.3.1 to Developers for Testing Purposes

Starting off with iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 beta 3, it can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center or via the over-the-air mechanism. Take note that you need a proper configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center.

Latest iOS 13.3.1 Beta Adds Toggle to Disable the U1 Ultra Wideband Chip

iOS 13.3.1 includes a bunch of performance enhancements bug fixes and security updates that were not addressed in the previous build. It also carries the "Network & Wireless" toggle that turns off the U1 Ultra Wideband chip in the latest iPhone models.

Other than iOS 13.3.1, Apple has also seeded watchOS 6.1.2 beta 3 to developers as well. It can be installed on your compatible Apple Watch models through the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Again, take note that you need a proper configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center.

On the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, simply navigate to General > Software Update. Take note that your Apple Watch must have 50 percent of battery life and plugged in. Also, it should be in the range of your iPhone.

Other than iOS 13.3.1, if you're looking to install tvOS 13.3.1 beta 3 on your Apple TV, you can download the latest build through a profile that is installed using Xcode. The beta build is designed for the fourth and fifth generation of Apple TV models. tvOS updates have been quite minor in terms of the functionality they bring to the table. However, you never know what's part of the update unless you try.

It might be too early to ask if the company has added any front-facing features to the mix. Henceforth, we will wait for the developers to tinker with the new beta 3 of iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, watchOS 6.1.2, and tvOS 13.3.1.

That's all for now, folks. What are your thoughts on the matter? Share your views with us in the comments.