Apple Releases Second Beta of watchOS 6.1.2, macOS Catalina 10.15.3, tvOS 13.3.1 to Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release the second beta of watchOS 6.1.2, macOS Catalina 10.15.3, and tvOS 13.3.1 to developers for testing purposes. If you're a developer and want to try out the latest beta builds, be sure to download them on your compatible devices. Let's dive in to see some more details on the beta builds.

If you're looking to install watchOS 6.1.2 beta 2 on your Apple Watch, make sure that an appropriate configuration profile is installed from the Developer Center. The second beta can be installed through the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone by going to General > Software Update. Make sure the Apple Watch has more than 50 percent of battery life or placed on a charger.

The second beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.3 can be installed on your compatible Macs using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences. Take note that you need an appropriate configuration profile for that from the Apple Developer Center. macOS Catalina 10.15.3 does hint at a "Pro Mode" for Macs so this is something that users can look forward to. However, much like watchOS 6.1.2, the macOS Catalina 10.15.3 also features bug fixes and performance enhancements.

Lastly, Apple has also released tvOS 13.3.1 to developers for testing purposes. It is designed for the fourth and fifth generation of Apple TV devices and can be downloaded onto the unit via a profile that is installed using Xcode.

As of now, it might be too early to ask for what the second beta of watchOS 6.1.2, macOS Catalina 10.15.3, and tvOS 13.3.1 has in store for users. We will have to let developers tinker with the new build and discover what's coming. However, you can be sure that the new beta carries bug fixes, performance enhancements and security updates for their respective devices. We will keep you guys posted on the latest so be sure to stay tuned in for more on the matter.

