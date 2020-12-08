Apple Might Ban Apps That Don’t Follow iOS 14 Privacy Rules, as per Craig Federighi

Apple might ban apps and games that do not abide by iOS 14's new privacy rules, as per Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi. These new privacy rules will be in effect from next year when Apple will force apps to ask for permissions before collecting additional information about them which could be used for tracking and advertisements.

Companies like Facebook have been quite vocal about this change and went to the press about how this change will massively impact ad revenue, especially for small businesses.

This is not a change we want to make, but unfortunately Apple’s updates to iOS14 have forced this decision. We know this may severely impact publishers’ ability to monetize through Audience Network on ‌iOS 14‌, and, despite our best efforts, may render Audience Network so ineffective on ‌iOS 14‌ that it may not make sense to offer it on ‌iOS 14‌ in the future. While it’s difficult to quantify the impact to publishers and developers at this point with so many unknowns, in testing we’ve seen more than a 50% drop in Audience Network publisher revenue when personalization was removed from mobile ad install campaigns. In reality, the impact to Audience Network on ‌iOS 14‌ may be much more, so we are working on short-and long-term strategies to support publishers through these changes.

When Apple delayed its iOS 14 anti-tracking measures, it was being speculated that the company gave in to advertisement networks' demands, however, it was delayed so that developers can have sufficient time to update their apps to work with the new policies.

Moving forward, whenever an app in iOS 14 will request access to a user's IDFA (Identifier for Advertisers) to track their usage behavior and collect data across the Internet for ad targeting, it will have to ask the user for their consent. This will ensure that users can make an informed decision and keep their privacy intact.

Craig Federighi, Apple's software chief, spoke to The Telegraph on these upcoming changes and said that apps will have to follow the company's App Tracking Transparency Rules. Apps that do not follow the rules will be removed from the App Store.

"There will be policy enforcement. Any form or mechanism of tracking a user for advertising or for providing information to data brokers will have to ask for permissions. Failure to do so is a violation of ‌App Store‌ policy… and are grounds for having an app removed."

We all know very well that Apple is strict when it comes to enforcing its App Store policies, and app developers will have to be compliant, whether it includes popular social media apps or e-commerce platforms. Craig Federighi said that the tech giants understand that they have to follow these new anti-tracking rules and have no other choice but to find a solution.

