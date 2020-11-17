Apple M1 Silicon Is Just as Fast as 2019 Mac Pro in Code Compiling – Thrashes Intel-Based MacBook Models Too

We’re not sure how much more Apple’s M1 chip will stop impressing us, but if you wanted to see the custom silicon equal to the 2019 iMac Pro in code compilation, here are some interesting results. What’s astonishing about these results is that the M1 chip is so efficient while compiling code, there’s little to no battery life hit.

M1 MacBook Air, M1 MacBook Pro, and M1 Mac mini Secure Amazing Results Beating the More Expensive Models Apple Released Previously

It’s remarkable to see results like this, and witnessing that the M1 MacBook Air, M1 MacBook Pro, and M1 Mac mini are much cheaper than the models released by Apple a year or even six months prior and still they bring so much performance to the table. TechCrunch compiled the open source code for Safari's browser engine WebKit on various Macs, and if you take a look at the results below, the M1-powered Macs finish first.

M1 MacBook Pro

20 minutes and 43 seconds

M1 MacBook Air

25 minutes and 5 seconds

M1 Mac mini

19 minutes 32 seconds

2019 Mac Pro

20 minutes and 11 seconds

16-inch MacBook Pro

26 minutes and 56 seconds

2020 13-inch MacBook Pro with Intel CPU

46 minutes and 10 seconds

As you can see, the M1 MacBook Pro completed the test in roughly half the time compared to the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro sporting an Intel processor. In fact, it was on par with the much larger and more expensive 2019 Mac Pro while easily beating the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Since code compiling is a demanding task, running it even for a short bit hits the battery hard. Let us take a look at each portable Mac's battery life to see how each of them fared.

If you’ve noticed, both the M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro had 91 percent battery remaining, while the Intel-based versions had significantly less capacity after the test ended. In short, this code compilation run demonstrates just how efficient and powerful the M1 is. Given it’s Apple’s first attempt at bringing custom silicon to the Mac family, it’s a job very well done.

News Source: TechCrunch