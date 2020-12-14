Apple’s M1 Chip Called a ‘Very Good Sign’ Says Qualcomm President; Mentions Microsoft’s Partnership Was in the ‘Right Trajectory’

By now, we’re all well aware of the performance Apple’s 5nm M1 chip brings to the table while at the same time delivering tremendous battery life. The technology giant’s efforts have been commended by Qualcomm’s President, Cristiano Amon, and the executive talks more in-depth on how this could be the future of computing. Of course, we’ll have to see how rapid Qualcomm’s efforts are when developing ARM-based chips for notebook computers that will take on Apple’s Mac lineup featuring its custom silicon.

Qualcomm President Says Apple’s M1 Chip ‘Validates Our Belief’ When It Comes to Witnessing Mobile Chips Drive the PC Experience

Cristiano Amon had a detailed discussion on Vergecast, stating that he was thrilled about the announcement of Apple’s M1 chip while also mentioning that this hardware's introduction will help move the industry forward.

“One of the great things about the M1, the way we look at it, we’re super happy with that announcement. Very happy. And kudos to Apple because it validates our belief. It basically validates our beliefs that, you know, that the mobile user is defining what they expect out of the PC experience.”

The interesting thing about this discussion is that while Qualcomm did announce the Snapdragon 888 for future Android flagships, there doesn’t appear to be a similar chipset for the laptop space. The fastest SoC ever produced by the San Diego chipmaker is the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2. This only provides a small performance gain over its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8cx, which was unveiled back in 2018.

That being said, there appears to be little to no effort from Qualcomm, though Cristiano Amon does mention the company’s partnership with Microsoft when it comes to the Surface line was headed in the right direction.

“So that overall is a very good sign. The ecosystem is going to move and it showed that Microsoft and Qualcomm were in the right trajectory. It’s about battery life, it’s about connected, it’s about a whole different multimedia experience.”

Unfortunately, even with Apple’s M1 Mac mini unofficially running Windows Virtualization, it was comfortably able to beat the Surface Pro X in a synthetic benchmark run, showing just how far Qualcomm’s chip development efforts for this platform go. Hopefully, Apple’s M1-based family of Macs will encourage the mobile chipset manufacturer to get serious about this segment.

Do you think with Apple’s M1 Macs, Qualcomm will be encouraged to produce powerful Snapdragon chipsets for Windows 10 notebooks? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: Vergecast