Apple is no longer signing iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6. You can still download and install updates 14.7 and 14.7.1 for iPhone and iPad.

You Can No Longer Downgrade to iOS 14.6 or iPadOS 14.6

Having released iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1 (alongside macOS 11.5.1) with extremely important security fixes, it was only a matter of time the company would stop signing older firmware. Apple does this so that everyone get the benefit of latest software.

Apple’s Latest Shot on iPhone Video Demonstrates Fimmaking Techniques on iPhone 12

Today is the big day and Apple is no longer signing iOS 14.6 or iPadOS 14.6. If you were hoping to downgrade to that firmware, then you are completely out of luck now. However, Apple is still signing iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7, which means you still have a chance to roll back a firmware if you updated to the latest 14.7.1 release.

Given how important the new updates are in terms of security, we do not see any reason why anyone would want to stick to older software. But if you still wish to go ahead with it, it is entirely your call at this point.

But the key thing to note here is this - iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 are no longer being signed, and you can’t restore your device to it no matter what you did.