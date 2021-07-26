macOS Big Sur 11.5.1 Update Available with Extremely Important Security Fixes
Apart from iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1, Apple has also released macOS Big Sur 11.5.1 update with important security fixes.
Since this is an important update, therefore we will ask you to download it instantly. Follow the steps below in order to get up to speed right away:
- Launch System Preferences
- Click on Software Update
- Then click on Update Now
- Click on Accept and let the download begin
Depending on the kind of Mac you have, the update may go beyond 3GB in size. Make sure you have saved all your work so you can restart the Mac when required.
macOS Big Sur 11.5.1 — Restart Required
macOS Big Sur 11.5.1 provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.
For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
Apple released iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1 a while back with a fix for iPhones that were unable to unlock Apple Watch using Touch ID. But, within the changelog, Apple did mention that it was an important security update as well. We are assuming that the security fix in macOS is the same as that on the iPhone and iPad. Regardless, we encourage everyone to go ahead and download the update right now.
