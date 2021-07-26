iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1 for iPhone and iPad Now Available
A minor update for iPhone and iPad users is now available in the form of iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1. Download it right now.
iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1 Download Now Available with Bug Fixes
Given how quickly this update has been released after iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7, therefore it is safe to say that Apple has quickly patched a few bugs that were left behind. And as you would expect, it fixes the issue where a Touch ID iPhone would fail to unlock a connected Apple Watch without entering the passcode.
iOS 14.7.1 fixes an issue where iPhone models with Touch ID cannot unlock a paired Apple Watch using the Unlock with iPhone feature. This update also provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.
In order to download this update right now, simply follow the steps exactly as written below:
- Make sure you have 50% or more battery life otherwise the update won't download and install. Connecting to a wall charger is a good option at this point
- Connect to Wi-Fi if you haven't already
- Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone or iPad
- Tap on Download and Install when the new iOS 14.7.1 / iPadOS 14.7.1 download shows up
Download iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1 IPSW Files
Looking to download the individual IPSW files? Click on the relevant links below:
- iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS
- iPhone 11, iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8, iPhone 7
- iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus
- 2020 iPhone SE 2
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPod touch seventh-generation
- iPad Air 4 Wi-Fi, iPad Air 4 Cellular
- 10.2-inch iPad 8 Wi-Fi, iPad 8 Cellular
- 11-in. iPad Pro (3rd generation), 12.9-in. iPad Pro (5th generation)
- 11-in. iPad Pro (1st and 2nd generations), 12.9-in. iPad Pro (3rd and 4th generations)
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro (1st generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation)
- iPad (5th generation), iPad (6th generation)
- iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation)
- 10.2-inch iPad (7th generation)
- iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)
