iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1 for iPhone and iPad Now Available

A minor update for iPhone and iPad users is now available in the form of iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1. Download it right now.

Given how quickly this update has been released after iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7, therefore it is safe to say that Apple has quickly patched a few bugs that were left behind. And as you would expect, it fixes the issue where a Touch ID iPhone would fail to unlock a connected Apple Watch without entering the passcode.

iOS 14.7.1 fixes an issue where iPhone models with Touch ID cannot unlock a paired Apple Watch using the Unlock with iPhone feature. This update also provides important security updates and is recommended for all users. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

In order to download this update right now, simply follow the steps exactly as written below:

Make sure you have 50% or more battery life otherwise the update won't download and install. Connecting to a wall charger is a good option at this point

Connect to Wi-Fi if you haven't already

Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone or iPad

Tap on Download and Install when the new iOS 14.7.1 / iPadOS 14.7.1 download shows up

[This article is being updated with more information as it becomes available]