iOS 14.7.1 Addresses a Zero-Day Bug as Apple Continues Patching Critical Security Flaws Since the “Pegasus” Spyware Revelations

Apple has today released iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1 to the public after last week's iOS 14.7 release. Today's update patches a security vulnerability that, Apple says, "may have been" exploited in the wild.

"An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges," the iPhone maker explains. "Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited." The company added that the memory corruption issue (tracked as CVE-2021-30807) has been resolved by improving memory handling. The security bug impacts iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1 for iPhone and iPad Now Available

macOS Big Sur 11.5.1 is also bringing this security patch to Macs. Users are strongly recommended to update their devices to the latest macOS 11.5.1 and iOS 14.7.1 to patch these flaws.

iOS 14.7 had addressed a long list of security bugs

Last week, Apple released iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 to the public, patching a long list of security vulnerabilities. This update was delivered after a collaborative investigation revealed how the Israeli spyware, Pegasus, was routinely targeting iPhones - even the latest ones running the latest versions of iOS.

Here are the complete security notes carrying the list of security flaws that were fixed with the release of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 last week:

ActionKit Impact: A shortcut may be able to bypass Internet permission requirements Description: An input validation issue was addressed with improved input validation. Audio Impact: A local attacker may be able to cause unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks. AVEVideoEncoder Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management. CoreAudio Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted audio file may lead to arbitrary code execution Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management. CoreAudio Impact: Playing a malicious audio file may lead to an unexpected application termination Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation. CoreGraphics Impact: Opening a maliciously crafted PDF file may lead to an unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution Description: A race condition was addressed with improved state handling. CoreText Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted font file may lead to arbitrary code execution Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved input validation. Crash Reporter Impact: A malicious application may be able to gain root privileges Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation. CVMS Impact: A malicious application may be able to gain root privileges Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking. dyld Impact: A sandboxed process may be able to circumvent sandbox restrictions Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation. Find My Impact: A malicious application may be able to access Find My data Description: A permissions issue was addressed with improved validation. FontParser Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted font file may lead to arbitrary code execution Description: An integer overflow was addressed through improved input validation. FontParser Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted tiff file may lead to a denial-of-service or potentially disclose memory contents Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks. FontParser Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted font file may lead to arbitrary code execution Description: A stack overflow was addressed with improved input validation. Identity Service Impact: A malicious application may be able to bypass code signing checks Description: An issue in code signature validation was addressed with improved checks. Image Processing Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management. ImageIO Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks. ImageIO Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution Description: A buffer overflow was addressed with improved bounds checking. Kernel Impact: A malicious attacker with arbitrary read and write capability may be able to bypass Pointer Authentication Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management. Kernel Impact: An attacker that has already achieved kernel code execution may be able to bypass kernel memory mitigations Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation. libxml2 Impact: A remote attacker may be able to cause arbitrary code execution Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks. Measure Impact: Multiple issues in libwebp Description: Multiple issues were addressed by updating to version 1.2.0. CVE-2018-25010 CVE-2018-25011 CVE-2018-25014 CVE-2020-36328 CVE-2020-36329 CVE-2020-36330 CVE-2020-36331 Model I/O Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to a denial of service Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation. Model I/O Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution Description: An out-of-bounds write was addressed with improved input validation. Model I/O Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted file may disclose user information Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved bounds checking. TCC Impact: A malicious application may be able to bypass certain Privacy preferences Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management. WebKit Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved state handling. WebKit Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management. WebKit Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to code execution Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks. WebKit Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution Description: Multiple memory corruption issues were addressed with improved memory handling. Wi-Fi Impact: Joining a malicious Wi-Fi network may result in a denial of service or arbitrary code execution Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.

Security researchers, human rights activists, and journalists had called on Apple to do more to improve iOS security, especially since the outside security community has had a difficult time reaching out to or working with Apple to address potential security problems. It is likely that Apple will finally start listening to security researchers and will be more aggressive with patching up security vulnerabilities before they end up weaponizing spyware.