iOS 14.7.1 Addresses a Zero-Day Bug as Apple Continues Patching Critical Security Flaws Since the “Pegasus” Spyware Revelations
Apple has today released iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1 to the public after last week's iOS 14.7 release. Today's update patches a security vulnerability that, Apple says, "may have been" exploited in the wild.
"An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges," the iPhone maker explains. "Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited." The company added that the memory corruption issue (tracked as CVE-2021-30807) has been resolved by improving memory handling. The security bug impacts iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).
macOS Big Sur 11.5.1 is also bringing this security patch to Macs. Users are strongly recommended to update their devices to the latest macOS 11.5.1 and iOS 14.7.1 to patch these flaws.
iOS 14.7 had addressed a long list of security bugs
Last week, Apple released iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 to the public, patching a long list of security vulnerabilities. This update was delivered after a collaborative investigation revealed how the Israeli spyware, Pegasus, was routinely targeting iPhones - even the latest ones running the latest versions of iOS.
Here are the complete security notes carrying the list of security flaws that were fixed with the release of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 last week:
ActionKit
Impact: A shortcut may be able to bypass Internet permission requirements
Description: An input validation issue was addressed with improved input validation.
Audio
Impact: A local attacker may be able to cause unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
AVEVideoEncoder
Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management.
CoreAudio
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted audio file may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management.
CoreAudio
Impact: Playing a malicious audio file may lead to an unexpected application termination
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation.
CoreGraphics
Impact: Opening a maliciously crafted PDF file may lead to an unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution
Description: A race condition was addressed with improved state handling.
CoreText
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted font file may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved input validation.
Crash Reporter
Impact: A malicious application may be able to gain root privileges
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVMS
Impact: A malicious application may be able to gain root privileges
Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.
dyld
Impact: A sandboxed process may be able to circumvent sandbox restrictions
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation.
Find My
Impact: A malicious application may be able to access Find My data
Description: A permissions issue was addressed with improved validation.
FontParser
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted font file may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: An integer overflow was addressed through improved input validation.
FontParser
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted tiff file may lead to a denial-of-service or potentially disclose memory contents
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
FontParser
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted font file may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: A stack overflow was addressed with improved input validation.
Identity Service
Impact: A malicious application may be able to bypass code signing checks
Description: An issue in code signature validation was addressed with improved checks.
Image Processing
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
ImageIO
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
ImageIO
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: A buffer overflow was addressed with improved bounds checking.
Kernel
Impact: A malicious attacker with arbitrary read and write capability may be able to bypass Pointer Authentication
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management.
Kernel
Impact: An attacker that has already achieved kernel code execution may be able to bypass kernel memory mitigations
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation.
libxml2
Impact: A remote attacker may be able to cause arbitrary code execution
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
Measure
Impact: Multiple issues in libwebp
Description: Multiple issues were addressed by updating to version 1.2.0.
CVE-2018-25010
CVE-2018-25011
CVE-2018-25014
CVE-2020-36328
CVE-2020-36329
CVE-2020-36330
CVE-2020-36331
Model I/O
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to a denial of service
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation.
Model I/O
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: An out-of-bounds write was addressed with improved input validation.
Model I/O
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted file may disclose user information
Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved bounds checking.
TCC
Impact: A malicious application may be able to bypass certain Privacy preferences
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management.
WebKit
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved state handling.
WebKit
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
WebKit
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to code execution
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
WebKit
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: Multiple memory corruption issues were addressed with improved memory handling.
Wi-Fi
Impact: Joining a malicious Wi-Fi network may result in a denial of service or arbitrary code execution
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
Security researchers, human rights activists, and journalists had called on Apple to do more to improve iOS security, especially since the outside security community has had a difficult time reaching out to or working with Apple to address potential security problems. It is likely that Apple will finally start listening to security researchers and will be more aggressive with patching up security vulnerabilities before they end up weaponizing spyware.
