Apple is Hosting The iPhone 14 Event Early to Minimize The Impact of Global Recession on Demand

Ali Salman
Aug 18, 2022
iPhone 14 Pro Launch and Demand

It was recently reported earlier that Apple will host its first fall event on September 7 to announce the latest flagship iPhone 14 series. If the news is true, the company is holding the event a little early than usual. Today, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared his thoughts on the iPhone 14 launch date and why it would be a good move for the company. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple to Announce iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 on September 7, Could Minimize Recession Impact on Demand

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared that Apple will host its fall event on September 7 to announce the new iPhone 14 models, Apple Watch Series 8, and much more. With the report in sight, Kuo shared on Twitter that the “iPhone 14 announcement/shipping date may be earlier than iPhone 13/12, which could be one of the reasons why Apple offered a positive outlook for 3Q22 from the last earnings call.”

Other than this, the analyst also talked about the growing global recession. He stated that the global recession risk is increasing and it is unpredictable. Henceforth, it might be a good move from Apple's side to launch its products as soon as possible to dodge the impact of the recession on the demand for the forthcoming products. Apple is already working on streamlining the supply chain and minimizing the constraints associated with it.

It was reported earlier this week that iPad production will be impacted due to power outages in China. Kuo stated that the impact will be minimum if the issues are resolved by August 20. We have to take note that Apple has handled the iPhone shipments pretty well this year with growing iPhone 13 demand in China. In contrast, the Studio Display and new MacBook models suffered when it comes to availability.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature a major redesign with a dual-cutout display, improvements in the camera department, and much more. In addition to this, the 'Pro' models will also get the new A16 Bionic chip while the standard models will stick to a version of the A15 Bionic chip. Apple is also looking to introduce a bigger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max instead of a 'mini' iPhone. Furthermore, it was also reported earlier, that the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a $100 price hike compared to current models.

Take note that these are mere speculations at this point since the final word rests with Apple. Henceforth, be sure to take the news with a grain of salt. This is all for now, folks. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.

