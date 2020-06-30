iPhone 12 Shipment Estimates for mmWave 5G Models Have Been Cut by 50 Percent, Says Fresh Report

A brand new report talks about mmWave 5G iPhone 12 shipments being much lower than expected this year. Previously, the estimates were hovering between the 30-40 million units range, but have now taken a significant dip, with estimates reduced by half of the aforementioned figure.

“Apple is expected to launch its 5G iPhone later this year, but its supply chain partners are now much less optimistic about shipments for the new devices that reportedly will support mmWave in 2020... Shipments of mmWave-enabled 5G iPhones slated for launch later this year are estimated to reach only 15-20 million units in 2020 compared to a previous supply chain estimate of 30-40 million units, intensifying competition among Apple's suppliers of FC-AiP substrates for the new phones, according to industry sources.”

The report published by DigiTimes also states that because there are fewer orders reportedly being split amongst Apple’s suppliers, it has started to increase competition, with Chinese firms expected to obtain an advantage when compared to the company’s Taiwanese-based manufacturers. Naturally, Apple would have tapped multiple firms in order to diversify, reduce risk, and get improved prices from such companies.

Thought Your MacBook Wasn’t Tough Enough? Apple Is Reportedly Working to Improve Durability of Its Machines

It’s possible Chinese partners are giving Apple a better deal as the report notes that such firms have expanded their roles when it comes to making iPads, Apple Watch models, AirPods, and more.

No Reasoning Provided as to Why Shipment Estimates Have Been Slashed by Half

While DigiTimes hasn’t provided any evidence as to why mmWave 5G iPhone 12 shipment estimates have been reduced by 50 percent, it could be due to a lot of reasons. The ongoing pandemic could be one of them, not to mention the production challenges that come with manufacturing mmWave 5G models as opposed to those that only support sub-6GHz networks.

Ming-Chi Kuo even stated in a previous report that both mmWave and sub-6GHz versions were on track for a timely release, but it looks like various problems have materialized, resulting in a shipments estimate cut. Of course, we’ll see just how the situation is a few months from now. Perhaps it would have improved by then or maybe there might be a different tale to tell.

Like always, we’ll update you in the future, so stay tuned.

News Source: DigiTimes