Menu
Company

Apple has Released iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Beta 4 – Download Now

Uzair Ghani
Jul 27, 2022
Beta 4 of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 now available for download.

iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta 4 is now available for download. If you are a developer, grab the update over the air now.

You Can Now Download iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Beta 4 on your iPhone and iPad if You’re a Developer

Let’s get the most obvious bit out of the way first - this release features a lot of bug fixes and performance related enhancements. Needless to say that you should download and install the update right away if you are running a previous beta on your iPhone and iPad.

Related StoryUzair Ghani
Beta 4 of watchOS 9, macOS Ventura, tvOS 16 is Here – Download Now

Download iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Beta 4 Over the Air

Assuming you have a previous beta installed, follow the steps outlined below:

  • Make sure you have 50% or more battery life remaining on your iPhone and iPad.
  • Connect to Wi-Fi.
  • Launch the Settings app and then navigate to General > Software Update.
  • Wait for the page to refresh.
  • When beta 4 shows up, tap on Download and Install.

The update may take a while to download and install which is not surprising given that this is beta software. But during the installation process, make sure you do not fiddle around with your device too much.

If you are on the public beta program, the update may take a while to be delivered to you. But don’t worry, it will arrive over the air and you can follow the same steps above in order to download it.

Last but not the least, if there is anything new in this update on the features end then we will highlight it thoroughly. In the meantime, make sure you go ahead and update your devices if you want to bring some stability into your life on the software front.

Given that the public beta is available for everyone, it is best that you use that in order to test out iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 instead of taking any other route. Before you do that, make sure you have backed up everything to a safe and secure location such as iCloud, Finder or iTunes.

If you understand the risks involved, and still want to take the new beta for a spin, then check out the following:

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order