Apple has Released iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Beta 4 – Download Now

iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta 4 is now available for download. If you are a developer, grab the update over the air now.

You Can Now Download iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Beta 4 on your iPhone and iPad if You’re a Developer

Let’s get the most obvious bit out of the way first - this release features a lot of bug fixes and performance related enhancements. Needless to say that you should download and install the update right away if you are running a previous beta on your iPhone and iPad.

Download iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Beta 4 Over the Air

Assuming you have a previous beta installed, follow the steps outlined below:

Make sure you have 50% or more battery life remaining on your iPhone and iPad.

Connect to Wi-Fi.

Launch the Settings app and then navigate to General > Software Update.

Wait for the page to refresh.

When beta 4 shows up, tap on Download and Install.

The update may take a while to download and install which is not surprising given that this is beta software. But during the installation process, make sure you do not fiddle around with your device too much.

If you are on the public beta program, the update may take a while to be delivered to you. But don’t worry, it will arrive over the air and you can follow the same steps above in order to download it.

Last but not the least, if there is anything new in this update on the features end then we will highlight it thoroughly. In the meantime, make sure you go ahead and update your devices if you want to bring some stability into your life on the software front.

Given that the public beta is available for everyone, it is best that you use that in order to test out iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 instead of taking any other route. Before you do that, make sure you have backed up everything to a safe and secure location such as iCloud, Finder or iTunes.

If you understand the risks involved, and still want to take the new beta for a spin, then check out the following: