Download iOS 16 / iPadOS 16 Beta 4 Without Developer Account

iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Beta 4 is Now Available for Download, You Can Get it Without a Developer Account, too

Before we go ahead, it is important that you download and install the fourth beta of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 on your iPhone and iPad right now, if you're a registered developer with Apple. Just go to Settings > General > Software Update while connected to Wi-Fi.

With that out of the way, you have the option to take the latest iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta for a spin without spending a dime. In fact, there are two ways to do it, and we will only recommend the one and only method here.

The first route is something which we will not recommend at all. It involves downloading the iOS or iPadOS configuration profile onto your device and then receiving the update over the air. This configuration profile is meant for developers only.

The second route is plain and simple - sign up to the Beta Software Program. When signed up, you are basically singing up as a public beta tester. It's absolutely free and safe as well. If you're looking for more details on how to sign up now, be sure to check out the following article.

Before you do anything, make sure you've backed up everything to safe and secure location. This is extremely important in case you decide to downgrade back to iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 for any reason at all.

If you understand the risks involved, and still want to take the new beta for a spin, then check out the following: