iPad Air 4 Box Contents – Here’s What $599 Will Get You Get When It Comes the Retail Packaging

With the iPad Air 4 officially announced during Apple’s September 15 virtual event, there are a few things we want to get out of the way. Firstly, customers won’t be able to purchase the new iPad Air 4 as the tablet goes on sale starting in October. If you’re preparing to shell out a minimum of $599 for the tablet, you’ll probably be wondering what you’ll get for your money. Here are all the details you’ve been wanting to know.

Lucky Customers Will Get a 20W USB-C Power Adapter With Every iPad Air 4 Purchase

Apart from the new tablet that takes inspiration from the 2020 iPad Pro series, once again, Apple hasn’t shown its generous side by bundling a ton of accessories. However, depending on how you look at things, you might prefer quality over quantity, and on this occasion, with your $599 purchase, you’ll get a 20W USB-C power adapter, along with a USB-C-to-USB-C charging cable.

Interestingly enough, the 20W USB-C charger was rumored to be bundled with the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup, but there was another leak that popped up shortly after provided evidence that Apple may stop providing wired EarPods and the charging brick with the upcoming smartphone series. In that case, if there’s a chance that you won’t find the 20W USB-C power brick provided with any iPhone 12 model and if you do happen to pick up an iPad Air 4 down the road, you’ll be able to use the charging accessory with both devices.

Aside from this, you get the usual user manual and other literature, coupled with some Apple stickers to go along your purchase. Like we’ve mentioned before, if Apple wasn’t being generous with its products before when it comes to accessories, don’t expect the tech giant to show any kind of love now. We’re still satisfied that at least future buyers will be able to get a useful 20W USB-C charger with the box contents.