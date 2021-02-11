Apple Files New ‘B2002’ Product Alongside Its M1 Macs in Bluetooth Database

Apple could be prepping a new product for a release later in this year, according to the latest filing. The unnamed product features the ‘B2002’ model number. Strange enough, this device is filed under the same listing as Apple’s new M1 Mac models.

New Listing Also Shows the Mysterious Product Filed Under ‘Personal Computer’

Alongside the M1 MacBook Air, the M1 MacBook Pro, and the M1 Mac mini, a ‘Personal Computer’ filed with the product number ‘B002’ has been listed. Where the M1 Macs were filed on February 10, the unnamed product was filed back in 2020, but it’s strange that it still hasn’t been given an official name. Since there’s no other M1 Mac model that Apple forgot to unveil during its official announcement, we can rule out that no other machine will use the company’s custom silicon.

However, with so many other devices expected to be announced in the coming months, it could be anything. Worst of all, under the ‘Model Number’ category, it says ‘TBD,’ so it could be anything. Still, we’ll break down what Apple intends on announcing in the near future as far as personal computers go. Firstly, the technology giant could announce new MacBook Pro models in Q2, 2021 without a Touch Bar, if that matters to you.

Next, we could see an Apple Silicon iMac drop in the month of March, but one tipster states that it might get delayed to October of this year, so fingers crossed for the product to arrive earlier. Apple may also announce a MacBook Air with a mini-LED screen upgrade, but that isn’t expected before 2022. Overall, an exciting slew of products will likely arrive sooner rather than later, then we’ll know which unnamed machine it was that fit the category of the ‘Personal Computer.’

