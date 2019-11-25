Apple is gearing up to sell more than 100 million 5G iPhone 12 models in 2020, as per a new report by Digitimes. The numbers seem very ambitious but it will be a big upgrade year due to 5G networking and new design.

As per Digitimes' sources, Apple has shared the forecast with its suppliers:

Apple reportedly has given supply chain partners its shipment forecasts for the next-generation iPhone to be released in 2020, expecting a sharp rise compared to the estimated amount for the iPhone 11 series, according to sources from Taiwan's supply chain.

When you compare to iPhone 11's sales figures, iPhone 12's forecast seems pretty reasonable. iPhone 11 sales have been doing well and analysts expect Apple to ship 70-80 million units before the end of the first quarter of 2020. For a major upgrade cycle that will introduce not only next-generation 5G networking, but also a new design and a 3D-sensing Time-of-Flight camera, 100 million unit sales might very well be on the cards. It is also expected to ship with a blazing fast A14 SoC and 6GB RAM, which should nicely complement the faster networking speeds. As per rumors, Apple will also feature OLED on all iPhone 12 models, with 120Hz ProMotion display and built-in finger-print scanners.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also corroborated these reports by outlining Apple's 5G roll-out plan. The company is planning to use Qualcomm's cellular modems for 5G support, along with LCP (Liquid Crystal Polymer) antenna design for faster networking performance at varying temperatures and conditions.

Even though 5G is all the rage nowadays, it is yet to take off in the real world. A few Android OEMs have released expensive 5G variants of their flagship smartphones, however, very few places around the world actually have the next-generation network. Cellular services in many countries have 5G only on trial for now, and most of them plan to launch it to the public in 2020. Apple's 5G iPhone 12 would be launching at the right time, if these roll-outs go as per plan.

via 9to5Mac