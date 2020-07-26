Apple Could Launch 10th Gen Intel Chip Based iMac This Week

As per the latest rumors, Apple might be gearing up to launch a new Intel-based iMac this week with 10th generation processors. However, this new iMac will not have a brand new redesign, and will only have upgraded specifications which will make it a mere refresh. Apple is reportedly going to release an iMac with a new design only when it can launch it with its custom Apple Silicon.

9to5mac is basing its speculation for the new iMac release this week based on two sources on Twitter. The first tweet points to the possibility of a new Intel iMac releasing this coming week, on Monday. If true, we expect Apple to simply announce it via a press release on its Newsroom website, possibly with storage upgrades across the board for each price tier. This would match the rest of the product upgrades and refreshes that Apple has announced this year so far.

New intel iMac *could* be released this week. Also hearing Monday too. Let’s hope. 🍎🍎 — soy (@Soybeys) July 25, 2020

The second tweet mentions that Apple is saving its major iMac redesign for when it launches its own silicon. The new refreshes iMacs will simply have faster 10th generation chips, faster memory, T2 security chip, and storage upgrades. This is definitely not what customers have been waiting for, and would likely not be a smart purchase at this time, considering that Apple has started its two-year transition to ARM-based Macs.

Right, should make this known The iMac redesign IS NOT coming for this 10th generation Intel refresh. They are saving it for their own silicon — Jiorīku (@Jioriku) July 26, 2020

An earlier specs leak had pointed to the inclusion of a 95W 10-Core Core i9-10910 processor with 3.60GHz base frequency and AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics in one of the 2020 iMac configurations. It was also previously reported that Apple has many products in the pipeline which are ready to ship, and one of these is the new iMac.

As per the rumors so far, a new Apple-silicon based iMac will likely ship with thinner bezels, performance improvements over its Intel predecessors, Face ID, neural engine, and other more. Apple had announced that the first Apple Silicon Macs will start rolling out by the end of this year, but it's unclear if the company would start the transition with an iMac or a MacBook.