2020 iMac Specs to Include ‘Special’ 95W 10-Core Core i9-10910 Part With 3.60GHz Base Frequency? Radeon Pro 5300 Also Listed

Despite an earlier rumor, no redesigned 2020 iMac was shown at this year’s WWDC keynote, but that doesn’t mean Apple isn’t expected to make an announcement later this year, whenever that might be. Thanks to a new benchmark leak, potential internal specifications expected to be found in Apple’s upcoming all-in-one have been detailed, leading to the assumption that Apple may be using a custom part from Intel.

Apple May Have Decided Not to Use Higher 125W TDP Chip to Control Thermals - Tipster States New 2020 iMac Could Be the Smaller 21.5-inch Model

A fresh Geekbench leak lists the 2020 iMac’s processor as a Core i9-10910 with 10 cores, 20 threads, and a base clock speed of 3.60GHz. There’s no such part listed on Intel’s website, with only one Core i9-10910 listed with a base frequency of 2.80GHz, not 3.60GHz. Tipster _rogame questions if this could be a ‘special 95W’ part Intel designed for Apple’s iMac, resulting in a slight increase in performance. The one with the 2.80GHz base frequency features a 65W TDP, and it’s possible Apple wanted to avoid the 125W models altogether to control the thermals, thereby opting for perhaps a 95W part.

This isn’t the first time something like this has popped up. A previous specifications leak of the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro revealed a 28W Intel 10th-generation CPU. Shortly after, _rogame comments on the Twitter thread that these internals could belong to the upcoming 21.5-inch 2020 iMac, which is also strange to hear and we’ll explain why. Apple is rumored to introduce a 24-inch iMac with a new design arriving in Q4 2020, while a previous report talked about an affordable all-in-one with a 23-inch display, and there was no word regarding refreshing the 21.5-inch model.

[Apple iMac 2020] Intel Core i9-10910

1 Processor, 10 Cores, 20 Threads

GenuineIntel Family 6 Model 165 Stepping 5 AMD Radeon Pro 5300 Compute Engine

20 Compute Units

1.65GHz core clock

4GB VRAM Apple Inc. Mac-CFF7D910A743CAAF AAPJ1851,1https://t.co/RLXyEapa4z pic.twitter.com/bjul5rnZq5 — _rogame (@_rogame) July 1, 2020

Assuming Apple sticks with the same 21.5-inch display size, the company may have a different redesigned machine slated for a release later in the year touting a custom silicon for the masses, though this is mere speculation at this point. Other hardware includes a Radeon Pro 5300 with 4GB VRAM, 20 compute units, and a 1.65GHz core clock paired with the 3.60GHz Core i9-10910.

The higher 3.6GHz base clock indicates a higher than 65W TDP +800MHz over i9-10900 Intel also upped the TDP for i9-10900K to 125W maybe Apple wanted a higher SKU than 65W i9-10900 but didn't want to go for 125W K version ? — _rogame (@_rogame) July 1, 2020

The benchmark also reveals 32GB of RAM, but that isn’t surprising to see as you can configure Apple’s current 21.5-inch iMac to feature this much memory too. As far as the 2020 iMac specs are concerned, it is quite an interesting pairing of hardware, and we’ll know just how well it performs after Apple officially announces it shortly, so stay tuned for more details.

