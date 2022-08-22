Rumor Claims 10th-Gen iPad Will Feature Touch ID in Power Button With Landscape FaceTime Camera

Apple will announce the new iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8 at its September event. Other than this, the company is also expected to launch the new 10th-gen entry-level iPad later this year. It was previously rumored that the new iPad could launch alongside the iPhone 14 series. On the other hand, Mark Gurman suggested that the redesigned 10th-gen iPad will launch in October alongside the updated Macs. A sketchy rumor now claims that the new 10th-gen iPad will launch with Touch ID in the Power button and a FaceTime camera in the landscape position. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Sketchy Rumor Suggests 10th-Gen iPad Will Feature FaceTime Camera in Landscape and Touch ID in Power Button

Leaked CAD renders of the 10th-gen iPad recently surfaced online that aimed to show a radical design shift from its predecessor. The renders showcased a design with flat edges, USB-C, and slightly slimmer bezels. To be fair, the external chassis of the device mimics the iPad Pro, iPad Air 5, and the new iPad mini 6. It was also revealed that the iPad 10 will come with Touch ID in the Home button. Now, a sketchy rumor from Macotakara suggests that the iPad 10 will feature Touch ID in the Home button.

If the news has any heft to it, we might see the 10th-gen iPad with an all-screen design, similar to the iPad mini 6. Makotakara mentions the supply chain source and describes that the “chassis size is the same as the leaked CAD data” but that the “size of the front display and the position of the Touch ID button do not seem to be included in the CAD data.” It was further suggested in the report that the upcoming iPad 10 will feature a design similar to the iPad mini 6.

If we are taking the size into consideration, the 10th-gen iPad will potentially look like the iPad Air but with some key differences. For one, the iPad 10 is expected to feature Apple's A14 Bionic chip. Another major change mentioned in the report is the relocated FaceTime HD camera. “There are also reports that the FaceTime HD camera will be significantly different, with one source saying that the FaceTime HD camera could be on the right side.” It is very unlikely that Apple will shift the FaceTime camera to the side compared to the iPad 9. Henceforth, it remains to be seen if the report has any heft to it. An earlier report coined that Apple will release the new iPad in September.

This is all there is to it, folks. Do you think Apple will remove the Home button on the 10th-gen iPad? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.