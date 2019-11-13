Apple CEO Tim Cook, President Trump To Tour Apple’s Factory in Texas

Apple CEO Tim Cook and United States President Donald Trump will soon be touring Apple's operating in Texas. The visit schedule has not been officially announced yet by either Apple or the White House.

This tour will be an attempt to highlight jobs and product manufacturing in America, which has been a staple of Donald Trump's presidency. Trump administration has aimed to bring back manufacturing from China, as much as possible. The trade war between the United States and China has also been linked to these efforts by the administration.

Apple Is Launching 16-Inch MacBook Pro This Wednesday for $2400

As per CNBC:

The trip, which has not yet been announced, would highlight Cook’s strong relationship with Trump as he seeks further relief for Apple from U.S. tariffs on imports from China. The tariffs are part of a prolonged, tit-for-tat trade war between the world’s largest economies.

A visit to Apple's Texas factory, which is creating jobs and manufacturing some products locally, will make for good optics for President Trump's campaign promises. It will also help improve the relationship between Apple CEO Tim Cook and President Trump. Earlier this month, Apple applied for tariff waivers on iPhone parts, Apple Watch and AirPods. This visit might prove to be fruitful for Apple to get the waivers.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and U.S. President Trump's Recent Interactions

Trump's interactions with Apple always attract a lot of media attention. In August, Trump had dinner with Tim Cook after which he tweeted that Apple will be spending 'vast sums of money' in the U.S.

Having dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple. They will be spending vast sums of money in the U.S. Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2019

During the meeting, Tim Cook managed to convince Trump that tariffs would hurt Apple against non-America companies like Samsung.

Tesla Will Officially Build Its Next Gigafactory In Berlin, Germany

NEW: Pres. Trump said he met with Apple CEO Tim Cook in Bedminster, adding that Cook "made a very compelling argument" that tariffs are making it hard for Apple to compete with companies like Samsung. "I'm thinking about it." https://t.co/TVq7yKJSle pic.twitter.com/LktWUkkJdt — ABC News (@ABC) August 18, 2019

Apple announced that they were moving Mac Pro production from China to Texas, back in September. This seemed like a late decision because Apple had already filed for regulatory approval with FCC and some diagrams in the filing still said 'Assembled in China'.

President Trump had enthusiastically shared this news on Twitter:

Great news! @Apple announced that it is building its new Mac Pro in Texas. This means hundreds of American jobs in Austin and for suppliers across the Country. Congratulations to the Apple team and their workers!

Great news! @Apple announced that it is building its new Mac Pro in Texas. This means hundreds of American jobs in Austin and for suppliers across the Country. Congratulations to the Apple team and their workers! https://t.co/FMrWFq9wcz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

Trump had also shared his dissent with regards to the absence of a physical home button on new iPhones, aimed directly at Tim Cook. Apple and Tim Cook did not respond to this tweet.

To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2019

Products mentioned in this post AirPods

USD 130.99 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.