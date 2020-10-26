Apple A15 Bionic Will Reportedly Use TSMC’s N5P Manufacturing Process for the 2021 iPhone 13 Series

The A14 Bionic made on TSMC’s 5nm node brings in a hefty number of improvements over the A13 Bionic in both computing, and graphics performance increases, despite Apple sticking with the same 6-core configuration for many years now. This only means that we can expect great things from next year’s A15 Bionic, which will reportedly be found in the 2021 iPhone 13 family. According to a new report, Apple isn’t expected to jump to the 3nm process from TSMC, but that doesn’t mean it will have advantages over its predecessor.

Production Process of the A15 Bionic Is Said to Commence During the Third Quarter of 2021

A report from China Times believes that the A15 Bionic will be made on TSMC’s N5P node. For those that don’t know, TSMC was said to be developing three variations of its 5nm node. One was the regular version, followed by the 5nm+ architecture, and last, but certainly not least, the enhanced 5nm process. We believe that this ‘enhanced’ 5nm node is TSMC’s N5P process, and this is the technology that will ultimately be used to mass produce the A15 Bionic.

Speaking of mass produce, the report claims that the production process will begin in the third quarter of next year, so from the look of things, TSMC and Apple have already got the motor running so that there are no unnecessary delays in 2021 when the iPhone 13 series is expected to arrive. Looking at how smartphone manufacturers had to scramble around looking for production alternatives thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple will likely be planning ahead in case something like this happens in the near future.

In addition to its N5P node, TSMC is also reported to have secured orders for its 2nm process, with the likely client being Apple, though it’s not confirmed by China Times at this time. Samsung has managed to convince Qualcomm by setting up an $850 million deal to mass produce the Snapdragon 875 and the Snapdragon X60 5G modems, but according to a previous report, with the pace at which TSMC is leading, it will be difficult for the Korean manufacturer to beat its foundry rival by 2030. We’ll have to see what kind of surprises Samsung produces in 2021, but for now, looks like all A15 Bionic orders will be going to TSMC once more.

How big of a performance and efficiency difference do you think the A15 Bionic will bring when compared to the A14 Bionic? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: China Times