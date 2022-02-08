AOC’s office line-up now offers sustainable businesses monitors with TCO Certified, generation 9 credentials

AOC reveals that the company is one of the first display manufacturers to acquire the TCO Certified, generation 9 certification.

AOC receives TCO certified, Gen 9 certification on 34 of their newest enterprise displays

TCO recently publicized the newest TCO certification for displays last December. AOC holds 34 business-focused display models with the latest TCO Certified, generation 9 certification. The company is in the top three display manufacturers with the new designation's third-largest models' portfolio. AOC's lineup consists of business monitors between 22- to 34-inches in screen size and Full HD up to 4K resolution, allowing users with several various needs plenty of options in terms of monitors.

Currently, sustainability is one of the direct challenges that all sectors, including IT developments, presently encounter. The path to evolving into a truly sustainable product is an ongoing advancement, which embarks on many factors, including socially and environmentally responsible manufacturing, integrating circular business models and prolonging the life of IT products, and lessening e-waste.

In 2021, AOC displayed its pledge to maintain a sustainable planet in diverse ways. In February, AOC offices in Amsterdam were audited and obtained their ISO 50001 certificate by the European Energy Efficiency Directive (EED). ISO 50001 strives to map out energy flows and decide potential conservancies. AOC also passed the external ISO 14001 audit, which determines the prerequisites for an environmental management system. AOC designated more resource-efficient development techniques, such as using less Styrofoam, plastics, and ink. AOC concentrates on social responsibility, publishing a Human Rights policy for the company with TPV, and sponsoring charities dedicated to gaming, such as the SpecialEffect charity located in the United Kingdom.

AOC's current B2B series focus on a broad spectrum of professional users. Products vary from touchscreen mobile 15.6" up to ultra-wide 34" display sizes resolutions from Full HD up to 4K. The portfolio covers various usage cases, from introductory monitors to productivity machines with built-in USB-C docking options. For sustainable businesses that aim to lower their carbon footprint, AOC's office monitors with TCO Certified, generation 9 will be fantastic prospects to consider.

TCO Certified, generation 9 certifies products that are demonstrably manufactured in a socially responsible fashion, including supply chain responsibility and transparency, demonstrates anti-bribery management, utilizes responsibly sourced minerals, and manages processed chemicals carefully. Established in 1992, TCO Certified is a third-party, global sustainability certification for IT products (according to ISO 14024), independent of the IT industry and buyers and developed by the TCO Development organization.

When users buy TCO Certified generation 9, they can rest assured that they meet all the strict criteria that drive social and environmental responsibility throughout the product life cycle. In generation 9, anti-corruption and mineral sourcing measures show improvement, safer alternatives to hazardous substances offer expansion, and more ambitious criteria for a circular economy are set into place. Additionally, AOC added new sustainability performance indicators (SPIs) to help buyers make informed choices about the sustainability of products.

We want to thank TCO Development for launching this new TCO certification. Generation 9 further pushes manufacturers like us to bring even greener products onto the market. Together with TCO Development, we will take sustainability and circular economy to the next level. — Kevin Yang, Technical Product and Compliance Manager for Europe, CIS & Russia, AOC, and MMD

The complete list of directives and conditions that need to be fulfilled and additional definitions and clarifications are in the TCO Certified, generation 9 documentation.

AOC stands to make a positive environmental and social influence as a manufacturer enabling buyers to make more suitable and environmentally-conscious choices.