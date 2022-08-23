Porsche Design & AGON by AOC Reveal Premium PD27S 27-inch Gaming Monitor

Porsche Design and AGON by AOC introduces the Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD27S, a 27″ premium gaming monitor with design elements inspired by the Porsche sports car.

Featuring a 165 Hz refresh rate that the monitor can boost to 170 Hz, 1 ms Grey-to-Grey (GtG) response time, the DisplayHDR 400 certification, and a wide color gamut, the PD27S is the gaming monitor match to the Porsche sports car. The PD27S incorporates a unique, pristine, and practical design with next-gen technologies, providing satisfaction to the consumer for any tasks ranging from day-to-day workloads to business-related use, entertainment, and high-performance gaming.

The PD27S shares the impeccable practical design of the 32″ PD32M introduced in April 2022. The PD27S received the 2022 “iF Design Award” and the “Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022”. The main focus of the PD27S is the sandblasted aluminum cast stand with its durable, practical build and distinctive shape, reminiscent of the steering wheel and wheel spokes of a sportscar.

The clean, streamlined aesthetic of the PD27S features tapered surfaces on its casing at its rear and sides, following the application configuration of the internal components. The metal mesh inlays place the speakers on the left and right sides of the device. The PD27S offers pivot orientation on its ergonomic stand, 150 mm height, and tilt and swivel adjustments. These sections are indirectly backlit with customizable RGB lighting, dynamic experiences, and incredible immersion while gaming.

We are now expanding our portfolio that we have created with Porsche Design with a new model. Sharing the same functional and artistic design platform as the PD32M launched earlier this year, the PD27S offers mainstream gaming features in a stylish package. — Stefan Sommer, Global Head of Marketing, TPV

The exclusive design of the PD27S is associated with the exceptional display expertise of AGON by AOC to produce outstanding features for ambitious users, with a significant focus on the gaming community. The Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD27S features a flat IPS (AAS) panel for high color accuracy and a wide color gamut. Thanks to the 10-bit IPS panel’s punchy and vivid color reproduction, the PD27S covers 95% of the DCI-P3 gamut and 99% of the sRGB gamut. The color on the DisplayHDR 400 certified PD27S allows the display to decode and produce high dynamic range content in movies and games to display lifelike images.

The 27-inch PD27S gaming display offers a QHD resolution (2560x1440) and has a high pixel density of 109 PPI, perfect for business uses. Utilizing Adaptive-Sync technology, the PD27S supports variable refresh rates, eradicating artifacts such as tearing and stuttering. The 165 Hz to 170 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms GtG response time guarantee fluid motion in most AAA games with nearly zero ghosting.

Building on the successful partnership with the premium monitor brand AGON by AOC, Porsche Design is once again bringing sportscar inspired design to the gaming industry. Having received the 2022 “iF Design Award” and the “Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022”, the Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD27S received high critical acclaim, and the performance and level of technological innovation are equally as impressive as the design. — Roland Heiler, Chief Design Officer, Porsche Design

Equipped with a 4-port USB 3.2 hub, external devices such as keyboards, mice, or external drives can be connected quickly and efficiently, decreasing clutter and giving desks an uncluttered and practical layout. The PD27S also features dual 5W speakers enhanced with DTS to produce a clear and creamy sound.

The monitor will greet users with an animated start-up logo to remind them of its heritage. The onscreen-display menu is laid out with a unique design to adjust various settings, including color modes or game modes. The monitor arrives with a USB stick with user manuals and related software.

Users can find the Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD27S in Porsche Design stores, specialist retailers, select online shops, and online at www.porsche-design.com at an RRP of £429.99 ($495.68).

News Source: AGON by AOC