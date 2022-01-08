AOC AGON line reveals 300 Hz QHD PRO gaming monitor with NVIDIA Reflex support

AGON by AOC announces the AGON PRO AG274QGM, a mini LED monitor with superfast speeds thanks to NVIDIA Reflex. The 27” AG274QGM gaming monitor showcases an IPS panel with QHD resolution, 2560 x 1440 pixels display, a staggering 300 Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE support, and also offers NVIDIA's Reflex Analyzer application suite.

The AGON Pro mini LED gaming display offers an amazing refresh rate and impressive performance with support from NVIDIA technology

Games utilizing NVIDIA’s Reflex API reduce the input latency by synchronizing GeForce graphics cards with the system's processors, so users respond faster and locate targets with higher precision. NVIDIA’s Reflex Analyzer suite works in tandem with the Reflex supported devices, allowing gamers to see the system's total latency and allows for them to enter games knowing their system is operating at the lowest latency possible.

MSI launches world’s first 27-inch 300Hz Rapid IPS Mini LED display

AGON PRO AG274QGM caters to premium gaming experiences that all gamers, as well as professional competitive eSports players. This unique gaming display utilizes superior refresh rates of 300 Hz and an amazing 1 ms GtG response time. AG274QGM offers a QHD resolution in its display (2560 x 1440 pixels), an upcoming standard in displays in terms of accessing high framerates and supreme visual fidelity simultaneously.

The wide-gamut IPS panel of the AG274QGM guarantees larger viewing angles and fantastic color accuracy, backed with NVIDIA's patented color calibration. The mini LED backlight of the display captures a wide 576 dimmable zones, enabling the monitor to reach VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, offering bright visuals and deep blacks with a highly immersive gaming experience.

With a high refresh rate of 300 Hz, the AG274QGM can be considered a top-speed mini LED monitor. The display is powered with the NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE technology, enabling gamers benefits such as variable refresh rates, eliminating tearing and stuttering, and reducing input lag when utilizing HDR's high-fidelity features. NVIDIA G-SYNC's module enables variable overdrive, optimizing pixel responsiveness for changes in refresh rates and a ghosting-free experience.

Lastly, the AG274QGM includes NVIDIA's Reflex Analyzer to detect clicks coming from external inputs, such as a gaming mouse, and calculates the time to the resulting pixels to change on the display. The AG274QGM offers several connectivity options with its four next-gen USB 3.2 ports—one marked in green to signal the integration with the NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer.